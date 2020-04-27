Image Image Credit Scott Legato/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Boosie Badazz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Feb. 26), Boosie Badazz hopped on Instagram Live to tell fans about a recent emergency regarding his diabetes management. “My sugar was real low, man,” he began while eating in a restaurant. "I woke up sweating, running all over the room. [I had] a sugar attack this morning. My sugar dropped. Luckily, I had some leftover food in there. I forgot my glucose thing, bruh. I had a crazy day. I left my ankle monitor charger, I left my insulin."

The Baton Rouge talent continued, "I had to fly my boy up here with that. I got my little girls with me, so I be tripping sometimes. And then when he finally got to me at like 12:30 at night last night, it was high, so I had to take a big dosage. And I must have took too much last night [because] it dropped on me this morning. It was scary this morning. I took too much insulin last night. My body tired now. When I have a sugar attack, all my energy be gone. S**t take everything out of me." He then told his followers that he planned to take a bath and take things easy until his energy returned.

Boosie has long been outspoken about his battles with diabetes, which he said he was diagnosed with when he was 19. As REVOLT previously reported, he revealed that he was hospitalized for blood sugar issues back in August 2023.

"Shout out to the nurses and doctors at Baptist Memorial Hospital for getting my blood sugar down and getting me out!” he said in a message on Instagram at that time. "No [diabetic ketoacidosis], just had to get some bags of fluids -- been to six states in four days -- [and] doctors say I need rest. I agree."