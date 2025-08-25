Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, Kristina Bumphrey/Contributor via Getty Images, and Paul Morigi/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gee Roberson, Mona Scott-Young, and Kevin Liles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In Part 1 of our Black Business Month spotlight, we highlighted nine executives whose work behind the scenes helped build the foundation of Hip Hop’s global dominance. From Sylvia Robinson’s pioneering moves at Sugar Hill Records to Master P’s groundbreaking ownership model with No Limit, their stories reflected how vision and resilience carried the culture from the margins into boardrooms and mainstream recognition.

But the story of Hip Hop’s growth is far too expansive to be contained in a single list. Countless Black executives have taken risks, cultivated stars, and redefined what success looks like in a business that once dismissed rap as a passing trend. Their influence not only propelled artists to the top of the charts but also shaped the way Hip Hop intersects with fashion, television, film, and global markets.

Part 2 of this series continues that celebration, spotlighting nine more iconic Black executives who changed the game in their own unique ways. From media moguls and visionary label heads to management heavyweights and modern architects of the streaming era, these figures carried us all into new spaces and left lasting marks on both business and culture.

1. Cathy Hughes

A broadcasting pioneer, Cathy Hughes founded Radio One (now Urban One) and created the “Quiet Storm” format. In 1999, she became the first Black woman to head a publicly traded company. Her stations gave crucial exposure to Hip Hop when mainstream outlets resisted, amplifying the culture nationwide.

2. JAY-Z

From co-founding Roc-A-Fella to serving as Def Jam president, JAY-Z proved rappers could thrive as executives. He helped launch the likes of Kanye West and J. Cole while building Roc Nation into a global powerhouse representing stars across music and sports. His business moves made him Hip Hop’s first billionaire and ultimate mogul.

3. Coach K and Pee

It would be impossible not to include these two heavyweights as one entity. Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas built Quality Control into Atlanta’s most powerful label, home to Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, and Lil Yachty. Their vision defined the streaming era and, with a $300 million HYBE acquisition, proved Hip Hop entrepreneurship thrives on a global stage.

4. Kevin Liles

From intern to Def Jam president, Kevin Liles rose to power by helping shape the label’s golden era with JAY-Z, DMX, and Ja Rule. Later co-founding 300 Entertainment, he guided stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, and Gunna. His career reflects Hip Hop’s business evolution and global reach.

5. Mark Pitts

Mark Pitts began by managing the likes of The Notorious B.I.G. before helping reconcile the legendary feud between Nas and JAY-Z. As founder of ByStorm Entertainment and president of RCA Records, he’s guided careers from J. Cole to Chris Brown, cementing his place as a Hip Hop power broker.

6. L.A. Reid

A co-founder of LaFace Records with Babyface, L.A. Reid helped launch TLC, Usher, and Outkast while shaping Atlanta into a music capital. Later leading Arista, Def Jam, and Epic, he guided Rihanna, Kanye West, and Future. Despite controversies, Reid’s executive vision left a defining imprint on Hip Hop and R&B.

7. Gee Roberson

Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gee Roberson, Al Branch and Cortez Bryant attend a dinner in honor of Lil Nas X in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Gee Roberson rose from Roc-A-Fella’s A&R ranks to co-found Hip Hop Since 1978 (HHS78), where he helped launch Kanye West, Drake, and Nicki Minaj. Later co-CEO of Blueprint Group and Chairman of Geffen, he brokered major brand deals and shaped careers from Lil Wayne to Lil Nas X, redefining Hip Hop management.

8. Mona Scott-Young

From co-founding Violator Management with Chris Lighty to creating VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” empire, Mona Scott-Young shaped Hip Hop both behind the scenes and on screen. She managed icons like Missy Elliott and 50 Cent, then built Monami Productions into a cultural force, expanding rap culture into global television.

9. Shakir Stewart

Image Image Credit Julia Beverly/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shakir Stewart and rapper Rick Ross at Hitco Music studios in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

A Morehouse graduate turned A&R visionary, Shakir Stewart signed Ciara, Young Jeezy, and Rick Ross, helping define mid-2000s Hip Hop. Rising to Executive VP of Def Jam after JAY-Z’s departure, he oversaw projects from Nas to LL Cool J before his tragic passing in 2008, leaving behind a powerful legacy.