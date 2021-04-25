Image Image Credit Ilya S. Savenok/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Voletta Wallace and Faith Evans Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Faith Evans’ tribute to Voletta Wallace reflects the bond between two women whose lives were forever intertwined. On Wednesday (March 5), Evans took a moment to honor The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, who passed away last month at the age of 72.

“Although words cannot truly capture the incredible impact you have had on all of us, I will always remember your strength, effortless grace and your commitment to protecting B.I.G.’s legacy,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “May your spirit live on in the lives you've touched and your wisdom continue to be a lesson to us all. Take your well-deserved rest, Ms. Wallace, with B.I.G. once again by your side. Until we meet again.”

A love and loss that spanned generations

For those who have followed Hip Hop history, Evans’ words hit differently. She wasn’t just Biggie’s widow; she was part of a complicated but undeniable love story that played out in real time – one filled with passion, pain and, ultimately, a loss that shook the culture. Through it all, Wallace remained a pillar, not only for the late Brooklyn emcee, but also for those who truly loved him.

It’s no secret that Biggie’s death left wounds that never fully healed, but Wallace made sure her son’s name would never fade into the past. She and Evans remained connected through the years, bound by the weight of what they lost and the responsibility of what remained. In many ways, the singer's message was an acknowledgment of the quiet strength Wallace carried for so long. The same strength that allowed the world to remember Biggie as a rapper, son, and icon.

The guardian of B.I.G.’s legacy

Wallace’s passing was first reported by REVOLT back in February, with confirmation from the Monroe County Coroner that she died of natural causes while in hospice care in Stroudsburg, PA. In a statement, her family called her their matriarch, thanking the public for their support and asking for time to grieve.

It was Wallace who played a vital role in ensuring her legendary son would live on in both spirit and impact. She took control of Biggie’s estate, growing its value from an estimated $10 million in 1997 to a reported $160 million today. She became the face of his legacy, the conservator of his narrative and the voice of reason when sensationalized stories threatened to overshadow his artistry.

Behind the business moves and posthumous releases, she was simply a mother who had to bury her child. In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, she shared how listening to her son’s music helped keep him close. “After his passing, I heard a lot of positive and negative things that were being said about him. As a mother, I only wanted to hear positive things because I’m biased,” she reflected.