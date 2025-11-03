Image Image Credit Archive Photos/Contributor via Getty Images and Jon Kopaloff/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens, Bobby Brown, Whitney Houston Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Every great Black film has a story behind the story — the kind of production-floor secrets, near-miss castings, and random coincidences that make Hollywood sound even wilder than it looks. From Eddie Murphy almost becoming a farmer in Boomerang to Tupac nearly becoming a Jedi, these behind-the-scenes facts prove that some of the best moments in Black cinema happened when the cameras weren’t rolling.

What makes them even better is how unpredictable they are: Prince walking away from The Fifth Element, Janet Jackson’s rumored request before kissing Tupac, Whitney Houston quietly shaping The Princess Diaries, and even McDonald’s threatening to sue over Coming to America. These bits of movie trivia highlight how much Black culture has influenced (and often rescued) mainstream film history — all while keeping the drama just as entertaining as the movies themselves.

Here are 15 weird-but-true facts about classic Black films that’ll have you rewatching them with new eyes.

1. Boomerang almost ended on a farm

Boomerang originally had a different ending: Angela moves back to her family’s dairy farm, Marcus follows to win her back, and the last shot is of him milking a cow. It was one of several alternate endings considered before the theatrical cut.

2. Nearly every major Black woman in the ’80s was up for Shug Avery

Tina Turner, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Diana Ross, and Phyllis Hyman were all considered for The Color Purple. Margaret Avery ultimately won the part, but that casting list reads like an entire “Soul Train” lineup.

3. Laurence Fishburne was barely older than his “son” in Boyz N the Hood

Fishburne was only six years older than Cuba Gooding Jr., despite playing his father. Even wilder: Tyra Ferrell, who played Ricky and Doughboy’s mom, was just seven years older than both actors.

4. Fishburne said “no” to Ike Turner — until Angela Bassett said “yes”

He turned down What’s Love Got to Do with It five separate times before finally agreeing to play Ike. Angela Bassett’s casting as Tina changed his mind completely, and their chemistry became award-worthy history.

5. Denzel actually scored on Ray Allen in He Got Game

Spike Lee ditched the scripted 11-0 shutout and had them play a real game. Denzel hit multiple shots on the NBA star, visibly frustrating Ray Allen in footage that made the final cut.

6. Soul Food had three of Will Smith’s “old flames”

Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox, and Nia Long all starred as sisters in Soul Food. Coincidentally, each had previously played Will Smith’s love interest on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

7. Coming to America’s McDowell’s was a Wendy’s

McDowell’s was a real Queens fast-food spot — just not McDonald’s. The crew redressed a Wendy’s at 85-07 Queens Blvd in Elmhurst to play Cleo’s restaurant, a location later demolished and replaced by new development.

8. Friday was filmed in just 20 days

Ice Cube and director F. Gary Gray shot the hood classic on a shoestring $3.5 million budget. The lightning-fast schedule only added to its authentic, one-block, one-day feel that helped make it a cult favorite.

9. Tupac Shakur almost became a Jedi

Before his death, 2Pac was reportedly in talks to audition for the role of Mace Windu in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The part later went to Samuel L. Jackson, but the idea of Jedi Pac still lives rent-free in fans’ heads.

10. Prince turned down The Fifth Element

Director Luc Besson originally wanted Prince for Ruby Rhod, but the singer found Jean-Paul Gaultier’s costumes “too effeminate.” Chris Tucker stepped in and delivered one of the most unforgettable sci-fi performances ever.

11. Eddie Murphy passed on Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Murphy was offered the lead role but thought mixing humans with cartoons sounded ridiculous. The film became a blockbuster — and Murphy later admitted he regretted turning it down.

12. Whitney Houston secretly produced The Princess Diaries

Through BrownHouse Productions, Houston co-produced the 2001 hit alongside Debra Martin Chase and Mario Iscovich. Some retrospectives even mention Houston pitching the ice-cream smear gag and singing “Happy Birthday” to director Garry Marshall on-set.

13. James Earl Jones and Madge Sinclair ruled two kingdoms

They portrayed King and Queen Jaffe Joffer in Coming to America and later voiced Mufasa and Sarabi in The Lion King. That’s double royalty status secured in two cinematic universes.

14. Rick James quietly cameoed in Life

Blink and you’ll miss it — the funk legend popped up as “Spanky Johnson” alongside Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence. Most viewers didn’t realize it was him until years later.

15. The Nicholas Brothers’ Stormy Weather scene defied gravity

Fred Astaire (and others) hailed their 1943 “Jumpin’ Jive” as the greatest dance ever filmed, and the family says it was captured unrehearsed in a single take (historians note that caveat likely applies to the climactic stair-splits). The duo later coached stars like Michael and Janet Jackson.