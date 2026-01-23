Image Image Credit Lester Cohen/Contributor via Getty Images, Gregg DeGuire/Contributor via Getty Images, and Tiffany Rose/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kerry Washington, John Legend, and Marsai Martin Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It did not take long for the “2026 is the new 2016” phenomenon to become a full-on celebrity roll call. The concept is simple: Jump back 10 years, pull out the throwbacks, and recreate the energy that lived on early Instagram, Snapchat filters, and low-res camera roll memories. For fans, it’s a reminder of a time when the internet felt (a little) smaller, the posts felt less polished, and the world wasn’t yet changed by certain events (ex. COVID).

It also helps that 2016 marked some major turning points. Beyoncé’s Lemonade set a new standard for pop star rollouts, while Rihanna’s ANTI and Drake’s Views sat at the center of the streaming takeover. Solange’s A Seat at the Table became both a mood and a statement, and Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book showed how far an independent release could travel. On TV, “Atlanta” and “Insecure” debuted and gave Black storytelling a new mainstream lane. On the internet, the “mannequin challenge” turned Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” into a social-feed staple, Pokémon Go had people outside again, and Instagram’s algorithmic feed started replacing the straight chronological scroll (there was also the death of Vine).

So, when today’s stars hit rewind, they aren’t just sharing cute old photos. They’re tapping into a specific vibe that includes fashion risks, pre-fame glow-ups, inside jokes, and more. Below, 13 big names stepped into the trend and made it their own.

1. Ice Spice

Ice Spice hopped on her Instagram Stories to post a 2016 throwback photo dump, which showcased the star during her pre-fame, high school era (before the signature orange curls and mainstream spotlight).

2. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin’s adorable throwback brought fans to when she was in the midst of her “Black-ish” success. In the clip, the then-preteen sang along to Estelle’s “American Boy” while in the backseat of a car.

3. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Notably, 2016 was the year when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began their relationship, and her post served as a deliberate origin moment. It consisted of two slides: A black-and-white video of her and Prince Harry dancing on the grass (reportedly filmed by their daughter, Lilibet) and a throwback Botswana photo from the early days of their relationship.

4. Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson gave her followers plenty of content from 2016. A string of Instagram slides contained magazine covers, advertisements, flashy snaps, and an iconic meme callback from her childhood years.

5. Gabrielle Union

The timeless Gabrielle Union delivered a slew of throwback photos spanning hair and beauty looks, along with personal moments that include time with Dwyane Wade, La La Anthony, and other loved ones. In the caption, she wrote, “2016 was really doing its thing.”

6. Kerry Washington

For Washington’s social media blast from the past, she treated her loyal “Scandal” fans with an image from the Primetime Emmy Awards, which saw her (pregnant at the time) and her former co-star, Tony Goldwyn, presenting on stage.

7. June Ambrose

Stylist, designer, and all-around creative June Ambrose flexed heavy for her 2016 throwback. A photo dump revealed her alongside several A-listers like Cynthia Erivo, Teyana Taylor, the Obamas, JAY-Z, Rihanna, and more. A banner year it was for her, indeed.

8. Tamron Hall

Revered journalist Tamron Hall hopped on Instagram to share her 2016 pics, humorously centered on her many hairstyles (and hats) during that time. She even made fun of one hairstyle by comparing it to the “Star Trek” character Spock.

9. Simone Biles

“Did someone say 2016?” Gymnastics legend Simone Biles shared a bevy of fun moments with her Olympian peers, Zac Efron (who is clearly a big fan), and variations of laughs and victories throughout.

10. Raven Goodwin

Actress Raven Goodwin provided plenty of 2016 looks through a series of self-taken and professionally photographed shots. That year, she hit up BET events, hung out with friends, and hopped on a presumably important FaceTime call.

11. John Legend

John Legend kicked off his 2016 photo set with the birth of his and Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna Simone Stephens. In addition to flicks with his family, fans can also see him with the stars of La La Land, Kamala Harris, and more.

12. Monica

Back in 2016, Monica decided to revisit her 2003 hit, “So Gone,” by taking part in a challenge that went viral that year. With co-producer Missy Elliott dancing in the background, the A-Town legend delivered some of the finest raps to enjoy in a short clip. It only made sense to bring those bars back for a well-timed IG post. Give her the crown.