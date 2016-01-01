Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

We’ve all heard the line “I’m yo’ pusha” from the classic hit “Grindin’” by Virginia-based duo Clipse. Alongside his brother No Malice, rapper Pusha T, whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton, made his presence known with singles that fans still recite today. Originally born in New York, the “Nosetalgia” creator has become a staple in the Hip Hop game with his cutting lyrics and spacious sound. Outside of appearing in songs like Ye’s “Mercy” and Justin Timberlake’s “Like I Love You,” Pusha T has pushed out several studio albums. Two projects, DAYTONA and It’s Almost Dry, even went on to receive Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

With his skills in bringing the true essence of Hip Hop to life, being musically inclined is not the New York native’s only accomplishment. In 2015, Ye appointed Pusha T to be the president of his record label G.O.O.D. Music. Before stepping down from the position in 2022, the emcee launched his own record label, Heir Wave Music Group, in 2020.

Pusha T is a business master — so much so that he shared his expertise at 2024 REVOLT WORLD. He explained the science behind making a lucrative business in a “How To Build A Lifestyle Brand” masterclass with Walter Tucker. However, during an exclusive interview with REVOLT, one accomplishment stood out among all the rest for him.

“Man, I am most proud of when [Barack] Obama asked me to come to the White House, and my mom got to see that,” Pusha T reflected. “Are you kidding me? That was one of my biggest accomplishments. I sat down and talked about what was important to me politically with Obama. He asked for me.”

For those who do not recall, in 2016, former President Barack Obama discussed a huge initiative called My Brother’s Keeper with a few notable entertainers. Some of the artists included in the conversation were Nicki Minaj, Pusha T, Rick Ross, Common and J. Cole, among others. The initiative is a program to help keep young people out of the criminal justice system. With the help of other institutions, it raised over $500 million in grants and $1 billion in financing by its second year. It was aimed to give boys and young men of color a second chance in education and the workforce.

The importance of justice reform is still a priority for the rapper, and using his influence to make a change for others is something that he personally aligns with. As society changes, so do the rules for artists, and the realities of what it takes to make it in the entertainment world differ from when Pusha T stepped onto the scene. However, that does not stop him from hoping to see more for young rappers coming up in Hip Hop. With the wealth of knowledge he has gained over the years, the Def Jam Recordings signee believes that if new artists are given better opportunities upfront, they will have an increased chance of success.

“I just wish more creatives had more leverage coming into the industry. That would put a little more power in their hands, and it would make the playing field more than even,” the lyricist expressed. “We are artists, so we need things to be more than even and have things scale more to our side a little bit.”

Pusha T continues to push boundaries and show others what success can look like in different industries. The businessman is involved in fashion through his streetwear clothing store, Creme 321, and in healthcare by managing his medical business, Caring Hands Medical Transportation, with a close friend. Whether making music in the studio or working with the president to bring change for young Black boys nationwide, the entertainer invests his efforts in giving back and helping others whatever way he can.