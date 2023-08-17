Image Image Credit Terence Rushin / Stringer Image Alt Clipse Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Pusha T promises that the forthcoming Clipse album Let God Sort Em Out is one for the books. Fifteen years have flown by since the brothers from Virginia Beach, Gene "No Malice" and Terrence "Pusha T" Thornton, released a full-length project, their last being 2009’s Casket Drops.

The rap duo was thrust into the spotlight over two decades ago in 2002, when the hit song “Grindin” from their debut album Lord Willin’ came out. The project was followed up with Hell Hath No Fury in 2006. Three years later, in 2009, No Malice stepped away from music in pursuit of a spiritual journey and personal evolution.

In the interim between their last joint effort, King Push unleashed unmatched lyricism on his solo projects like It’s Almost Dry, which features his older brother and Labrinth on the track titled “I Pray For You,” and Daytona. However, the wait for the upcoming LP that fans have been clamoring over for years is finally nearing the finish line. In fact, Pusha T says that body of work is only missing one asset.

The “Neck & Wrist” rapper is the latest guest to appear on the “Ghetto Runways” podcast, where aside from speaking about the intersection of Hip Hop and fashion, he addressed the status of his and No Malice’s new music. “I’m so excited about this new Clipse album. Like that’s what I’m on right now,” he told hosts Alonzo “Fashion Geekzo” Jackson and Marcus Dane.

The Virginia rapper added, “It’s absolutely finished, just waiting on a feature,” as he looked into the camera with a smile and reiterated, “Just waiting on a feature, bro. Just waiting on a feature.” Dane quipped, “You know who you are. Whoever he’s talking to, you know who you are. Don’t hold it up.” With their comeback on the horizon, Pusha T drummed up even more anticipation for the album, noting that narratives about rap being a young man’s game do not apply to the Clipse.

“I think we’re doing something very, very special with like even being in the game and being as competitive as we are today and showing people that like fundamentals, the fundamentals of Hip Hop and lyricism, and like being fresh, none of that ages out,” he explained. Doubling down on the assurance that he and No Malice have only gotten better with time, he went on to state the well of inspiration is still brimming with creativity.

“You only start to age out when you start leaving pieces out of what makes this s**t we call Hip Hop. And that’s just not what we do,” said the six-time Grammy Award nominee. “I feel like I got 10 albums in me right this second. You know what I’m saying? Like I just created the masterpiece with my brother. Like something so crazy, and it’s like, I just can’t wait to present it..’til we present it to the world, ’til we get out there in front of everybody,” he added.

In early August, No Malice told PEOPLE that the group’s longtime friend and producer Pharrell Williams has been pushing for the duo to reunite on wax. “We always knew in the back of our heads it was always a possibility. So when things just started to take shape and the timing was right, I think it just came [together] just as it should,” he told the outlet. The rap duo first teased Let God Sort Em Out in July, but a release date has not been revealed.

Check out the full “Ghetto Runways” interview with Pusha T below.