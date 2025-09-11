Image Image Credit Artwork for “Locked TF In” Image Alt Bizzy Crook’s locker room-styled artwork for his “Locked TF In” single Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“Locked TF In” marks Bizzy Crook’s debut single under Ty Dolla $ign and Shawn Barron’s EZMNY Records.

The single serves as an appetizer before his forthcoming LP, Underdogs Eventually Win.

A “Street Barz” performance further showcases the track’s themes of ambition, betrayal, and self-discipline.

Bizzy Crook is officially back in the spotlight. Back in August, the Miami-born rapper released his latest single, “Locked TF In,” the first offering from his forthcoming album, Underdogs Eventually Win. The project is set to be released this fall via EZMNY Records, an indie label co-founded by Ty Dolla $ign and music executive Shawn Barron.

Once known for his breakout mixtape era and tours with the likes of Wale, Kid Ink, and King Los, Bizzy has since weathered personal and professional challenges while reemerging as a polished songwriter and unapologetic storyteller. That transformation was emphasized earlier this year when he co-wrote Leon Thomas’ “MUTT,” one of 2025’s standout alt-R&B records.

“Street Barz” performance highlights Bizzy Crook’s lyrics

Alongside the official release, Bizzy performed “Locked TF In” for the performance series “Street Barz.” The live setting amplified the intensity of his delivery and the track’s raw, motivational themes.

“Big dreams, small city. Try to bring them all with me, my biggest flaw was thinking everyone could ball with me,” Bizzy rapped, opening with an unflinching look at ambition and betrayal. He later drove the point home with lines like, “Please miss me with the parties popping, I’ve been locked in, please miss me with, ‘I’m proud of you, bro, I’m watching,’ don’t tell me ‘keep going’ like I got a f**kin’ option.”

Other standout moments included, “Gotta make my inner child proud,” blending resilience with personal reflection, and "Thankful for the s**t I had to go through, d**n, I’m not close to people I was close to,” capturing the costs of his evolution.

Underdogs Eventually Win will mark Bizzy Crook’s next phase

As confirmed via press release, Bizzy has accumulated more than two million streams across past projects and continues to operate with his own production and creative team. Underdogs Eventually Win will be his first full-length release since signing with EZMNY. The LP is scheduled for release this fall.