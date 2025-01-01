Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wale performs at Dreamville Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Wale’s latest track honors ‘90s R&B by sampling the SWV hit “I’m So Into You.”

“Where To Start” arrives shortly after a recent collaboration with 4batz.

A viral BET Awards moment with Kai Cenat reignited conversations about generational gaps in Hip Hop recognition.

Wale is back with a fresh single that blends heartfelt vulnerability with nostalgic, soulful flair. Titled “Where To Start,” the Thursday (June 19) release sees the DMV native flowing effortlessly over a soulful sample of SWV’s 1992 classic, “I’m So Into You.” Produced by Hollywood Cole, the song reflects the D.C. talent’s signature balance of poetic introspection and romantic storytelling.

Throughout the track, Wale grapples with love, distance and devotion. “I don’t know where to start, but I just wanna know when to begin,” he rapped in the opening verse. He spoke directly to a complicated partner, switching between spiritual affirmations (“I’m ‘bout the Lord, my God”) and personal reckoning (“I’m unthawin’ this heart I never thought I’d ever use again”).

Wale and 4batz team up for “When I Get Home”

In addition to “Where To Start,” Wale recently appeared on 4batz’s sultry R&B cut “When I Get Home.” The duet found Wale leaning deeper into melody, complementing his collaborator’s airy vocals with a romantic verse about trust, loyalty and distance. “I’m grinding, you grinding, who dope as us, baby?” he asked on the moody offering.

Both tracks showcase Wale’s longstanding versatility and mastery of Hip Hop, soul and spoken word.

BET Awards moment with Kai Cenat sparks conversation around generational gaps

The new music arrived shortly after Wale made headlines for a brief misunderstanding at the 2025 BET Awards. Streamer Kai Cenat admitted on his livestream that he didn’t recognize Wale during a backstage run-in, a moment that quickly went viral online. The interaction sparked debate across social media, with many questioning Cenat’s Hip Hop knowledge given Wale’s undeniable cultural impact.

Cenat later addressed the incident. “I hope he didn’t take my interaction personal,” he stated. “How can you blame me... I’m young!” For his part, Wale took it in stride by flipping the viral moment into a humorous social post styled like a Nintendo advertisement.