Anycia wouldn’t be one of the rising stars in Hip Hop — garnering cosigns from the likes of Drake, GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Kevin Durant — without her unabashed honesty. Her candor comes through in her music, too, from her saying she’s having “million-dollar convos on Zoom” (“BACK OUTSIDE”) to the young star letting fans know she’s never dating a man she meets at a club (“SPLASH BROTHERS”).

While the Atlanta native hasn’t been shy about her relationship with R&B sensation 4batz, the pair have yet to release any music together. REVOLT caught up with Anycia after her performance at Dreamville Fest on Sunday (April 6). Unsurprisingly, she was her usual straightforward self when she gave a succinct, yet definitive answer to those wondering if the two had hit the studio yet.

“No, we’ve just been f**king,” she said.

For her first Dreamville Fest experience down in Raleigh, North Carolina, Anycia offered a vibey performance where she ran through hits like “REFUND” and “Never Need.” She also derided men who “take care of them pitbulls better than you take care of them kids” at the Backwoods Backstage live taping.

After tearing up the stage and tearing broke boys a new one, she told REVOLT some of her musical wishes, including which of the event’s performers she’d love to collaborate with.

“Lil Wayne or Erykah Badu. I don’t know what type of song Erykah and I would do, but I know it’d be some s**t,” she said.

Whether it’s “BACK OUTSIDE” with Latto, “New Me” with Flo Milli, or her latest banger, “Never Need” with GloRilla and KARRAHBOOO, Anycia has never disappointed on a track that enlists her fellow female emcees. If she could form a dream posse cut similar to Lil’ Kim’s “Not Tonight” remix with Angie Martinez, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Da Brat and Missy Elliott, Anycia knows who she’d ask to join her. “I like the ‘WHIM WHAMIEE’ girls — YK NIECE and PLUTO. So, I’d have them on the track, and I'd have to also get Latto,” she told us.

The PRINCESS POP THAT creator typically gets what she wants, so these dream collaborations could go from wish to reality quicker than you think.