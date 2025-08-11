Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ty Dolla $ign Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ty Dolla $ign’s feature game runs so deep that one list could never cover it all. While Part 1 highlighted some of his most undeniable guest spots, there are plenty more moments where he slid in, delivered the magic, and left fans wondering why he wasn’t the main artist. From laid-back island grooves to stadium-ready rap anthems, Ty’s versatility continues to be his superpower — equally at home on a bass-heavy trap record as he is crooning over a silky R&B beat.

These songs show the many sides of his artistry: The hook king, the verse killer, and the vibe curator who can set a mood in just a few lines. Whether he’s harmonizing with heavyweights, trading bars with rap icons, or making an unexpected pop turn, Ty Dolla proves time and again that no matter the genre, he’s there to elevate the track into something unforgettable.

1. Chosen – Blxst and Tyga feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Blxst’s breezy hook and Tyga’s swagger meet Ty Dolla $ign’s smooth, commanding verse on this platinum-certified hit. Ty’s NDA-opening bars instantly set the tone, making “Chosen” a certified West Coast party essential.

2. Toot It And Boot It – YG feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Before his mainstream rise, Ty helped craft and sing the hook for YG’s breakout hit. His catchy, mischievous chorus gave the club-ready anthem its staying power in early 2010s West Coast rap.

3. Favorite B**ch – Eminem feat. Ty Dolla $ign

On this introspective cut, Eminem personified Hip Hop as a lover gone astray, while Ty Dolla $ign’s soulful hook anchored the concept. It was the perfect balance to Marshall’s sharp lyricism.

4. Something New – Wiz Khalifa feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Built on a smooth Zapp sample, this flirty single thrived on Dolla $ign’s irresistible hook and verse, which gave Wiz Khalifa’s Rolling Papers 2 cut its laid-back, feel-good summer energy.

5. B.E.D. (Remix) – Jacquees feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Quavo

Ty Dolla $ign added sensual swagger, harmonizing and slick bars, all of which weaved between Jacquees’ croon and Quavo’s ad-libs. His verse turned this bedroom anthem grown-and-sexy by upping the luxury and intimacy.

6. Boom – Major Lazor feat. Kranium, Wizkid, Ty Dolla $ign, and MOTi

Ty Dolla $ign opened this dancehall-infused party track with playful swagger, leading into Wizkid and Kranium’s island vibes. Together, they crafted a global club anthem that blended flirtation, lavishness, and infectious rhythms.

7. Blessings – Lecrae feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla’s uplifting hook turned this track into a gratitude anthem, celebrating life’s wins both big and small. His smooth, soulful delivery paired seamlessly with Lecrae’s verses about faith, perseverance, and appreciating the little things.

8. WE NEED ALL DA VIBES – Playboi Carti feat. Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign slipped into chill vibes alongside Carti and Thug on this opulent, melody-heavy track. His indulgent verse matched the song’s champagne-soaked energy, adding to its hypnotic, high-fashion party feel.

9. Got Me – Dreamville, Ari Lennox, and Omen feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Dreezy

Ty Dolla $ign opened this smooth, R&B-laced posse cut with a late-night pull-up verse full of intimacy and loyalty. His silky hook interplayed with Ari Lennox’s vocals and set the tone for the track’s ride-or-die devotion.

10. Bacc Seat – Roddy Ricch feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign slid into this slow-burn flex anthem with decadent imagery — Balenciaga runs, private dining, and race-car coupes — balancing Roddy’s melodic braggadocio with a silky, luxury-soaked verse built for late-night cruising.

11. Trap Paris – mgk (Machine Gun Kelly) feat. Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign smoothed out this globe-trotting flex track, crooning about luxury, lust, and late-night indulgence in the City of Light. It perfectly countered mgk’s wild recollections and Quavo’s trap-born triumph.

12. Whatever You Need – Meek Mill feat. Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign

Dolla $ign and Chris Brown’s smooth harmonies matched with Meek Mill’s verses in this Tony! Toni! Toné!-sampled anthem, offering romance, luxury, and unwavering loyalty over Mustard, d**n james, and Rance’s production.

13. Nobody Has To Know (Remix) – Kranium feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign turned up the heat on this dancehall cut, trading intimate verses with Kranium over a hypnotic riddim. His smooth delivery blended effortlessly with the track’s clandestine, after-hours allure.

14. Scared Of The Dark – Lil Wayne feat. XXXTentacion and Ty Dolla $ign

From the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, Ty Dolla $ign’s soaring hook met Lil Wayne’s fearless wordplay and XXXTENTACION’s vulnerable verse, turning this cinematic track into an anthem about resilience in the face of darkness.

15. White Sand – Migos feat. Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, and Big Sean

This Culture II posse cut dripped with luxury rap energy, as each star flexed about high-end cars, icy jewelry, and lavish lifestyles. Ty’s smooth hook and Travis’ ad-libs sealed the track’s hypnotic, opulent vibe.