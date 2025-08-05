Image
Ty Dolla $ign might not always be the star of the show, but when he hops on a track, he steals it.

The Los Angeles native built a legacy off of being the secret sauce to countless hits, offering silky hooks, soulful harmonies, and a vocal tone that slides effortlessly between rap, R&B, and pop. It could be him adding a rap-heavy posse cut or melodic weight to a downtempo ballad; it’s both versatile and unmistakable either way.

From radio smashes to cult classics, he’s quietly become one of the most sought-after collaborators in the industry. This list rounds up some of his best guest appearances — the moments where he didn’t just contribute, he transformed the record entirely.

1. Nights Like This – Kehlani

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I99qCuWx1mI

Ty Dolla $ign played the heartbreaker with surprising nuance on this moody R&B standout. In addition to echoing Kehlani’s pain, his verse offered the kind of toxic perspective that turned this into a true duet of regret. Also check out Ty’s assist on Kehlani’s “Toxic.”

2. After Dark – Drake (with Static Major)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COilSLHbdqs

Ty slid in like silk on this Scorpion deep cut, effortlessly enhancing the overall vibe. His verse felt like a passionate confession and added just the right amount of sensuality to Drake’s late-night rendezvous on wax.

3. Work From Home – Fifth Harmony

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GL9JoH4Sws

On this radio-dominating pop smash, Dolla $ign clocked in with smooth charisma and brought a slick R&B edge to the girl group’s playful seduction. His verse toed the line between flirtation and flex, effectively sealing the track’s chart-topping appeal.

4. Cinderella – Mac Miller

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFamEq1PilQ

Clocking in at over eight minutes, this infectious offering let Ty Dolla $ign set the tone with a velvet-smooth hook. His crooning perfectly complemented Mac’s vulnerable, late-night lust and soul-searching tenderness.

5. Play No Games – Big Sean (with Chris Brown)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJi7WupFqPQ

Ty turned up the charm on this silky throwback, which channeled pure ‘90s bedroom bravado. His buttery falsetto floated through the chorus and bridge and elevated the track’s mood from smooth to downright seductive.

6. safety net – Ariana Grande

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2XJ9P1NvJc

The Beach House talent glided into this dreamy ballad like a steadying hand on a dizzying high. His warm vocals balanced Ariana’s emotional free fall, turning “safety net” into a delicate duet about vulnerability, risk, and the beauty of giving in.

7. Post To Be (Remix) – Omarion (with DeJ Loaf, Trey Songz, and Rick Ross)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Bzgo9FcGJ8

On a remix stacked with stars, Ty Dolla $ign still managed to shine. His verse was breezy, confident, and just grimy enough to match the Mustard bounce, proving once again he can finesse any vibe and steal the spotlight.

8. Hit Different – SZA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJlMkMtK7-8

Ty Dolla $ign’s hook on “Hit Different” was hypnotic — much like an emotional mantra to aid SZA’s raw, messy truths. His voice floated like vapor over The Neptunes’ woozy production, grounding the song’s heartbreak with understated repetition.

9. Impatient – Jeremih

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnIR91t4qgY

The Cali star strolled into this steamy slow jam like silk sheets on skin. His verse oozed confidence and added edge to Jeremih’s sultry vibe. It's a masterclass in radio-ready raunch — explicit in feeling, if not in language.

10. WUSYANAME – Tyler, The Creator (with YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJea386275c

Ty Dolla $ign’s buttery harmonies laced the chorus with nostalgic R&B magic, anchoring Tyler’s lavish flirtation. His presence, subtle but essential, turned a rap-sung hybrid into a breezy summer anthem that felt as romantic as it was luxurious.

11. Hot Girl Summer – Megan Thee Stallion (with Nicki Minaj)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbcLcSY2au4

Ty’s hook was the sun-soaked glue holding this anthem together. His effortlessly cool chorus smoothed out the bold verses from Megan and Nicki, giving the track balance, bounce, and enough swagger to soundtrack an entire season.

12. Psycho – Post Malone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=au2n7VVGv_c

Ty Dolla brought a suave, melodic flex to this chart-topping hit, matching Post Malone’s icy bravado bar for bar. His verse was pure luxury rap — syrupy vocals, designer drip, and slow-riding swagger that made this collab feel effortlessly rich.

13. OTW – Khalid (with 6LACK)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2e9diL0xTN4

Ty Dolla $ign approached “OTW” with the kind of charm that made a late-night text feel like a love letter. His verse was smooth, indulgent, and filled with luxury flexes, but it’s the warmth in his delivery that made it feel personal.

14. Fade – Kanye West (with Post Malone)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IxGvm6btP1A

Ty didn't just sing on “Fade.” He haunted it. His hypnotic vocals looped around Ye & Co.’s house-fueled beat like a ghost of intimacy past, anchoring the track in emotion even as it pulsed with club energy.

15. She Don’t – Ella Mai

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sg34LyfYobo

The XXL Freshman alum flipped the script on this breakup banger, playing the pleading ex to Ella Mai’s unbothered queen. His borderline desperate verse brought emotional depth to the track’s confident kiss-off. It was a rare glimpse of Ty in simp mode, and he sold it.