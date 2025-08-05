Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ty Dolla $ign performs at the Festival d'été de Québec Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ty Dolla $ign might not always be the star of the show, but when he hops on a track, he steals it.

The Los Angeles native built a legacy off of being the secret sauce to countless hits, offering silky hooks, soulful harmonies, and a vocal tone that slides effortlessly between rap, R&B, and pop. It could be him adding a rap-heavy posse cut or melodic weight to a downtempo ballad; it’s both versatile and unmistakable either way.

From radio smashes to cult classics, he’s quietly become one of the most sought-after collaborators in the industry. This list rounds up some of his best guest appearances — the moments where he didn’t just contribute, he transformed the record entirely.

1. Nights Like This – Kehlani

Ty Dolla $ign played the heartbreaker with surprising nuance on this moody R&B standout. In addition to echoing Kehlani’s pain, his verse offered the kind of toxic perspective that turned this into a true duet of regret. Also check out Ty’s assist on Kehlani’s “Toxic.”

2. After Dark – Drake (with Static Major)

Ty slid in like silk on this Scorpion deep cut, effortlessly enhancing the overall vibe. His verse felt like a passionate confession and added just the right amount of sensuality to Drake’s late-night rendezvous on wax.

3. Work From Home – Fifth Harmony

On this radio-dominating pop smash, Dolla $ign clocked in with smooth charisma and brought a slick R&B edge to the girl group’s playful seduction. His verse toed the line between flirtation and flex, effectively sealing the track’s chart-topping appeal.

4. Cinderella – Mac Miller

Clocking in at over eight minutes, this infectious offering let Ty Dolla $ign set the tone with a velvet-smooth hook. His crooning perfectly complemented Mac’s vulnerable, late-night lust and soul-searching tenderness.

5. Play No Games – Big Sean (with Chris Brown)

Ty turned up the charm on this silky throwback, which channeled pure ‘90s bedroom bravado. His buttery falsetto floated through the chorus and bridge and elevated the track’s mood from smooth to downright seductive.

6. safety net – Ariana Grande

The Beach House talent glided into this dreamy ballad like a steadying hand on a dizzying high. His warm vocals balanced Ariana’s emotional free fall, turning “safety net” into a delicate duet about vulnerability, risk, and the beauty of giving in.

7. Post To Be (Remix) – Omarion (with DeJ Loaf, Trey Songz, and Rick Ross)

On a remix stacked with stars, Ty Dolla $ign still managed to shine. His verse was breezy, confident, and just grimy enough to match the Mustard bounce, proving once again he can finesse any vibe and steal the spotlight.

8. Hit Different – SZA

Ty Dolla $ign’s hook on “Hit Different” was hypnotic — much like an emotional mantra to aid SZA’s raw, messy truths. His voice floated like vapor over The Neptunes’ woozy production, grounding the song’s heartbreak with understated repetition.

9. Impatient – Jeremih

The Cali star strolled into this steamy slow jam like silk sheets on skin. His verse oozed confidence and added edge to Jeremih’s sultry vibe. It's a masterclass in radio-ready raunch — explicit in feeling, if not in language.

10. WUSYANAME – Tyler, The Creator (with YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

Ty Dolla $ign’s buttery harmonies laced the chorus with nostalgic R&B magic, anchoring Tyler’s lavish flirtation. His presence, subtle but essential, turned a rap-sung hybrid into a breezy summer anthem that felt as romantic as it was luxurious.

11. Hot Girl Summer – Megan Thee Stallion (with Nicki Minaj)

Ty’s hook was the sun-soaked glue holding this anthem together. His effortlessly cool chorus smoothed out the bold verses from Megan and Nicki, giving the track balance, bounce, and enough swagger to soundtrack an entire season.

12. Psycho – Post Malone

Ty Dolla brought a suave, melodic flex to this chart-topping hit, matching Post Malone’s icy bravado bar for bar. His verse was pure luxury rap — syrupy vocals, designer drip, and slow-riding swagger that made this collab feel effortlessly rich.

13. OTW – Khalid (with 6LACK)

Ty Dolla $ign approached “OTW” with the kind of charm that made a late-night text feel like a love letter. His verse was smooth, indulgent, and filled with luxury flexes, but it’s the warmth in his delivery that made it feel personal.

14. Fade – Kanye West (with Post Malone)

Ty didn't just sing on “Fade.” He haunted it. His hypnotic vocals looped around Ye & Co.’s house-fueled beat like a ghost of intimacy past, anchoring the track in emotion even as it pulsed with club energy.

15. She Don’t – Ella Mai

The XXL Freshman alum flipped the script on this breakup banger, playing the pleading ex to Ella Mai’s unbothered queen. His borderline desperate verse brought emotional depth to the track’s confident kiss-off. It was a rare glimpse of Ty in simp mode, and he sold it.