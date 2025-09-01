Image Image Credit Simone Joyner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt BigXthaPlug performs at Wireless Festival in London, England Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Few artists in today’s rap landscape embody resilience like BigXthaPlug. The Dallas native turned years of hardship, street hustles, and even solitary confinement into fuel for a fast-rising music career. His breakout single “Texas” gave the world a taste of his booming Southern delivery, while viral anthems like “Mmhmm” proved he could translate local buzz into national success. Along the way, he’s earned plaques, built his own label, and carved out a lane that’s as unapologetically Texan as it is universally raw.

In an effort to experiment musically, BigX decided to lean into country rap with his third album, I Hope You’re Happy, which expanded his sound while keeping his roots intact. But long before Nashville co-signs and high Billboard chart placements, he was making uncompromising records that carried the weight of his lived experiences and the swagger of Dallas Hip Hop. These underground collaborations, remixes of hit records, and menacing deep cuts should remind fans that BigX is much more than country crossover. He’s a voice built for every corner of the culture.

1. Who Am I

Best bars: “I be on the block just coolin’, n**ga try me and, b**ch, I’m shootin’, I got like six pounds in the cooler, if you need it, we got it, no bulls**t...”

2. Climate (with Offset)

Best bars: “Name a n**ga that’s harder than me that you mеt, get your body hid out in the valley likе ranch, I been ballin’ so hard, I done worked up a sweat, Vicky Vallencourt, water my neck...”

3. Mmhmm (Remix) (with Finesse2Tymes)

Best bars: “I say RIP Kobe, a n**ga so fly, when I ball, I’ll f**k around, skydive, so much chicken on me, could've went bought a Williams, a Rudy’s, a big-ass Popeye’s...”

4. Big Risk (with Erica Banks)

Best bars: “No cap, I’m as real as it gets, cop some designer, it’s Gucci my fit, this the s**t you can do when you lit...”

5. Bacc to tha Basics

Best bars: “I’ve been goin’ crazy, like I’m not the same lil’ n**ga that come from the bottom of the basement, my mama can’t take it, she act like she don’t even know that she made me the menace she facin’...”

6. Who Want Smoke Freestyle

Best bars: “It’s been a year since I had started rappin’, I ain’t at my best, it’s been a year since I ain’t touch the spot, but I’m still touchin’ checks...”

7. Gin & Juice (with 21 Lil Harold)

Best bars: “B**ch, I'm trappin’ just like Tony, don't speak if you don’t know me, this FN might leave you holy, you rat, then you the police...”

8. Safehouse (Remix) (with Maxo Kream)

Best bars: “Been goin’ too fast with this s**t, somethin’ like Ricky Bobby, I’m strapped like it’s part of my body, stiff at the shoulders, I’m somethin’ like Frazier or Ali...”

9. Rap N**gas Pt. 2 (with Ro$ama)

Best bars: “In my phone like, ‘Bro, leave me alone,’ he a h** and I’m knowin’ what time that he on, really stay to myself ‘cause I know how to step, if I do, they gon’ holler out, ‘BigX, you wrong’...”

10. Strange Fruit (with Ro$ama)

Best bars: “I really done did all that lil s**t they be speaking, s**t, all except go to the pen, these n**gas pretend, me and my n**gas some stеppas, we steppin’ our way to the еnd...”

11. Mr. Trouble

Best bars: “Crip street, still screamin’ RIP Nipsey, I come from the Grove, but them North n**gas with me...”

12. Pistol Paccin (with NLE Choppa)

Best bars: “I just made 50K, spent 30 on my dentist, other 20 on my image, like 3K Wock’ for my kidney, I was just broke than a b**ch, now I have convos about business, real estate and gaining interest, doubled up, ain't need a witness...”

13. AR (with MO3 and That Mexican OT)

