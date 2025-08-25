Image Image Credit Christian Petersen / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers adjusts his jersey during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on February 19, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 102-90. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Warner Bros. is producing With the 8th Pick, a film about Kobe Bryant’s near selection by the New Jersey Nets in 1996.

The story is told from the perspective of Nets general manager John Nash and coach John Calipari, who ended up passing on Kobe due to multiple concerns.

The announcement came on the eve of what would have been Kobe’s 47th birthday, prompting tributes from fans and celebrities.

A new Kobe Bryant movie is officially in development — and the timing of the announcement couldn’t feel more fitting. Last Friday (Aug. 22), the eve of what would’ve been the late NBA icon’s 47th birthday, Variety and Deadline confirmed that Warner Bros. Pictures secured the rights to With the 8th Pick, a spec script focused on the dramatic events surrounding the 1996 NBA Draft.

Written by Alex Sohn and Gavin Johannsen, the feature tells the story from the perspective of then-New Jersey Nets general manager John Nash and head coach John Calipari. The duo was eager to select Kobe, but internal doubts, limited resources, and Kobe’s preference for Los Angeles ultimately swayed their decision. The Charlotte Hornets ended up drafting Kobe at No. 13 — only to trade him to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac in a move that would reshape NBA history.

On Saturday (Aug. 23), Vanessa Bryant posted a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside a photo of her kissing Kobe on the cheek. “We love and miss you and Gigi so much. Sending our love to you. Happy birthday, baby,” she wrote.

Fans and celebs reflect on the Mamba

Kobe’s birthday and the movie announcement sparked a wave of online tributes. Magic Johnson tweeted, “Remembering husband, girl dad, entrepreneur, friend, five-time champion, and one of the greatest to ever lace them up.” His former Lakers teammate, Pau Gasol, also tweeted, “Happy Birthday, hermano. I miss you and love you always.”

One fan on X shared, “Reading about the angle they’re coming with [for] this Kobe Bryant movie. I like it. A lot.” Another wrote, “Happy birthday to Kobe Bryant, who would’ve turned 47 today. Mamba continues to inspire us all, every day.” See more tributes below: