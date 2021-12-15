Image Image Credit Cover artwork for ‘Better Me Than You’ Image Alt Big Sean Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Big Sean is back. On Friday (Aug. 30), he dropped off his sixth studio LP, Better Me Than You, a 21-song body of work with assists from Teyana Taylor, Thundercat, Gunna, Cash Cobain, Larry June, Kodak Black, and more. The project was led by singles like "Precision," "Together Forever," and "On Up."

In addition to the new album, Sean Don blessed the masses with a visual for the Usher-sampled "Who You Are (Superstar)." Taye Diggs, Jazz Cartier, Mark Phillips, Aminé, and more made cameos in the clip as the Detroit emcee delivered a message to queens all over the world.

"These b**ches finna hate you, you a superstar, you know who you was, I know who you are, f**kin' with a n**ga, love to take it too far, you the one that they got up on the mood board, when I flick you from the back, you a superstar, you know who you was, I know who you are..."

As REVOLT previously reported, the Detroit star revealed the difficulties he endured while bringing Better Me Than You to fruition. "I am a chronic overthinker. I’m a chronic, constant worker. And I’ve been having a hard time lately, straight up," he said during an emotionally charged livestream to his fans. "When you make art, you put a lot into it. I definitely am a chronic overworker, overthinker, and I’ve been dedicating a lot of my life to it."

He continued, "I don’t try and read into what everybody says. It’s hard because you do care about your s**t. I try and stay focused on the path and keep the music focused on what I want to do, no matter what people think. Sometimes, if you read into too much s**t, the internet can suck the fun out of it. Just anything you do. So as an artist, expressing yourself is important to me to stay on that path."

Press play on Better Me Than You below.