This Friday (Aug. 30), Big Sean will unveil his sixth studio LP, Better Me Than You, which is led by the singles "Together Forever," "Yes," "Precision," and "On Up." On Thursday (Aug. 29), the Detroit emcee delivered a SoundCloud drop titled "Fighting Fires," which saw him pouring his heart out over the instrumental for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's VULTURES 2 cut "MY SOUL."

"They wanna ask me how I know I made it, when I hear a little bit of me in all of y'all favorites, I don't really give a f**k about how all of y'all take it, I laugh at the fact that they callin' y'all the greatest, I'm set, it's on, we solidified, you n**gas talkin' 'bout you run your city, that s**t gentrified, you havin' an identity crisis, how you identify? B-I-G, you minimized, I'm him, I been that guy..."

In addition to "Fighting Fires," Sean hopped on Instagram to share a snippet of another track titled "Boundaries," along with a matching video courtesy of Jack Gutierrez. "I gotta start setting boundaries 'cause everybody want a part of me, now I'm a piece of me, but dealing with the part of me that people hardly see, I gotta fall back and just get organized," he rapped on the track's somber production.

As REVOLT previously reported, Sean admitted to challenges he faced during the creation of Better Me Than You during an emotional livestream to his fans. "I am a chronic overthinker. I’m a chronic, constant worker. And I’ve been having a hard time lately, straight up," he stated. "When you make art, you put a lot into it. I definitely am a chronic overworker, overthinker, and I’ve been dedicating a lot of my life to it." He also thanked his mother, Myra Anderson, for providing him much needed support.