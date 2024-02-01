Image Image Credit Video screenshot from Big Sean’s “Together Forever” video Image Alt Big Sean and The Alchemist Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Aug. 16), Big Sean blessed the masses with a new single titled "Together Forever," a collaboration with The Alchemist that saw the Detroit emcee at his most boastful on wax.

"One, two, s**t, maybe a few, kick down the door and I made me a master key, for all the dogs that's comin' in after me, I'm with The Alchemist, cookin' up alchemy, started the new school, you boys just my faculty, runnin' this s**t, you can't even keep track of me, snow bunnies say I'm that n**ga, they just speakin' factually..."

"Together Forever" came with a matching visual that was directed by Jack Gutierrez. Keeping things simple, Sean and Al donned suits and caught vibes with a classic Ford truck in the middle of nowhere. Those who watched until the end were teased with another song from the talented duo.

The infectious offering is expected to appear on Sean's long-awaited sixth studio LP, Better Me Than You, which thus far has been led by well-received drops like "Precision" and "On Up." After the album missed its expected Aug. 9 release date, the XXL Freshman alum hopped on Instagram to explain the reasons behind the unexpected delay.

"I gotta push it just a lil’ bit. [The] music [is] done, but [I'm] organizing listening events, shows, etc.," he said. "Might need an extra week or two to plan."

During a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Sean admitted that the highly publicized war between Kendrick Lamar and Drake affected his campaign. “It did drown it out, bro. You gotta think about it: If it’s like Metro Boomin and Future, and then Kendrick addressing J. Cole and Drake on ‘First Person Shooter’... there’s a whole thing," he expressed. "As opposed to me – I hadn’t even dropped music in years, bro, and I’m just like a return, so I understood. I was surprised too."