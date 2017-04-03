Image Image Credit Josh Brasted/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Sean Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 27), Big Sean became the latest guest to deliver an intimate concert for NPR Music's "Tiny Desk Concert" series. During the 25-minute set, he performed a myriad of classic cuts, including "Nothing Is Stopping You," "Marvin & Chardonnay," "Blessings," and "I Don't F**k With You."

About midway through the clip, Sean reflected on his career beginnings during an iconic time in Hip Hop. "For some of y'all who don't know, I am a blog-era mixtape rapper, you know what I'm saying?" he stated. "I'm somebody who came up in that blog era and got blessed with the cosign [from] Ye, and then [I] had to really build my fanbase organically. It wasn't no playlist and it wasn't no streaming like that. It was a tough time."

He continued, "I wanna shout out all my peers, all my people who [were] in the blog era, [and the] rappers [who are] still doing their thing because to make it out of there, it wasn't easy. You have to take them on that journey with you." The Detroit talent then recalled notable fashion items during that time and broke out a short rendition of his Finally Famous Vol. 3: BIG standout "Supa Dupa Lemonade" to remind everyone of a flow that he helped pioneer.

Sean's "Tiny Desk Concert" appearance came after the release of "Precision," the first official single from his long-awaited follow-up to 2020's Detroit 2. The track -- which paid homage to a Three 6 Mafia classic -- let listeners know that he's not worried about anything but continued success. "All eyes on me, h**, I feel like I'm Truman, and we finna win it 'cause I'm 'bout to lose it/ I don't give a f**k what computers is 'puting, I go off of feel, no hesi, just shoot it," he rapped on the booming cut.