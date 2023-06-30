Image Image Credit Scott Legato/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jeezy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (Feb. 21), Jeezy became the latest guest to deliver a "Tiny Desk Concert" for NPR Music. With the aid of his band, the Atlanta veteran delivered unique renditions of classics like "Standing Ovation," "Bottom Of The Map," "Air Forces," and "Go Crazy," the last of which was notable for its JAY-Z assisted remix.

"I was able to connect with my people and my culture because we spoke the same language," he explained about his music catalog in the middle of the performance. "I wanted to inspire and give people the blueprint -- people who wanted more for themselves."

2023 was an important year for Jeezy, who surprised the masses with his 13th studio LP, I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget. The project boasted 29 introspective tracks with production mainly handled by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. As REVOLT previously reported, he liberated the book "Adversity For Sale" a few months prior to the album's release.

“I didn’t understand trauma and all these different things, so when I started to get the words for it, I started to understand and grab tools, I started to become better,” the veteran rapper explained about the memoir in an interview with Tamron Hall. “I started on my journey, and that’s why I’m expressing it and putting it in the book because I didn’t know I was depressed for like eight years of my life straight."

2023 also saw Jeezy speaking on his business aspirations during the inaugural REVOLT WORLD event in September. "To me, the college life boxed me in, right? And the entrepreneur life is what I wanted because now I can go outside my comfort zone and become something I’ve never been before," he said to REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels. "When you’re an entrepreneur, you don’t have to follow the guidelines and that’s the part that I love."

Check out Jeezy's "Tiny Desk Concert" below.