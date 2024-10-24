Image Image Credit Michael Buckner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé, one of the most influential artists in contemporary music, made a significant political stance by agreeing to appear at a rally in Houston alongside Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. According to CNN, the event, which will also feature Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, and country music legend Willie Nelson, is set to take place on Friday (Oct. 25).

As REVOLT reported, Harris’ first 2024 presidential campaign video, released back in July, was set to the rhythm of Beyoncé's “Freedom.” “There are some people who think we should be a country of chaos. Of fear. Of hate,” Harris stated in the clip. “But us, we choose something different. We choose freedom.”

The timing of this endorsement follows another major show of support from the music industry, with Taylor Swift having already pledged her backing to Harris in September. Previously, the Destiny's Child alum sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at former President Barack Obama's inauguration ceremony back in 2013.

The connection between Harris and Beyoncé was already established through the campaign's use of “Freedom” as Harris’ walk-on music at rallies. This choice of song, with its themes of empowerment and liberation, aligned with Harris' messaging and added another layer of significance to Beyoncé's formal endorsement.

Eminem appeared at a Detroit campaign rally to introduce Obama earlier this month. “I'm here tonight for a couple of important reasons. As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me,” he stated to the crowd. “Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it's important to use your voice. So, I'm encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please.”

Eminem continued, “I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution of what people will do if you make your opinion known. I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld.”