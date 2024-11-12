Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé’s halftime show performance at the upcoming Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game is less than a few weeks away. On Wednesday (Dec. 11), the “YA YA” singer shared a 30-second clip of herself dressed in an all-white ensemble complete with boots, a fur jacket and her signature COWBOY CARTER hat.

In the clip, Beyoncé is seen standing next to a cactus — her festive yet otherwise fitting substitute for a Christmas tree — that magically lights up after she places a football ornament on it. The pop icon then caps the video with finger guns and a wink before walking off-screen.

“A Cowboy Carter Christmas,” the accompanying caption read. The Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game, slated to take place on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET, will serve as a part of Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday live special. The streaming service also announced that she’ll be bringing out some “special guests” at the NRG Stadium, though fans will likely have to wait until the actual performance.

So far, Beyoncé hasn’t performed any records from COWBOY CARTER live, so anticipation is understandably high. The album came out in March following the “16 CARRIAGES” and the chart-topping “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.” She also introduced listeners to a whole new world of Black country stars, including Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts and Brittney Spencer, to mention a few.

“I’m honored to introduce so many people to the roots of so many genres. I’m so thrilled that my fans trusted me. The music industry gatekeepers are not happy about the idea of bending genres, especially coming from a Black artist and definitely not a woman,” Beyoncé shared with The Hollywood Reporter while reflecting on the project’s success.

The mother of three is gearing up for the worldwide premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King, in which she and Blue Ivy Carter voice the characters Nala and Kiara.