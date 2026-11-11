Image Image Credit Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé celebrates the launch of her hair care line, CÉCRED, with an intimate gathering at The Revery LA on February 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Beyoncé revealed that most guests didn't know they were attending her wedding to JAY-Z.

Tina Knowles recalled how her daughter's demanding standards prolonged CÉCRED's development.

The singer shared unexpected details about her children's fashion preferences and her family's creative archives.

Beyoncé doesn't often participate in extensive interviews, but her latest conversation offers a rare glimpse into her life away from the stage. On Wednesday (Nov. 11), i-D published its full interview with the global superstar and her mother, Tina Knowles. Conducted by writer Eni Subair, the conversation accompanied a special zine celebrating the expansion of Beyoncé's haircare brand, CÉCRED, into the United Kingdom.

While much of the discussion centered on the mother-daughter duo's business partnership, Beyoncé also revisited several memorable moments from her personal life. The Grammy-winning artist shared stories about her marriage to JAY-Z, her mother's dedication to hairstyling, and the fashion designs that helped define an earlier chapter of her career. She even offered a surprisingly relatable detail about her daughter Rumi's shopping habits.

Here are five revelations from the interview that offer a closer look at the woman behind the music.

1. Tina Knowles designed Beyoncé's wedding dress for a surprise ceremony

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé and Tina Knowles attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney's 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Beyoncé revealed that most guests attending her intimate wedding to JAY-Z had no idea they were witnessing a marriage ceremony. The couple invited loved ones to their home under the impression that they were attending a party, with only their parents and a few close friends knowing the actual occasion.

The singer also reflected on the wedding dress Tina created for her, explaining that wearing something made by her mother was "more important than any designer dress."

2. Bey’s perfectionism may have delayed CÉCRED’s launch

Image Image Credit Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé celebrates the launch of her hair care line, CÉCRED, with an intimate gathering at The Revery LA on February 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

According to Tina, CÉCRED nearly arrived two years before its official 2024 launch. However, Beyoncé repeatedly requested improvements whenever testing revealed that a product hadn't delivered the desired experience.

"She drove us crazy," Tina joked while discussing her daughter's demanding standards. She explained that the company invested heavily in research and tested formulations across three continents to accommodate different hair textures. The prolonged process demonstrated how seriously Beyoncé approached developing products that could appeal to consumers beyond her established fan base.

3. Tina Knowles unexpectedly spent hours working at a U.K. salon

Image Image Credit Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tina Knowles and Beyoncé celebrate the launch of her hair care line, CÉCRED, with an intimate gathering at The Revery LA on February 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Beyoncé shared a humorous story about her mother's determination to introduce CÉCRED to hairstylists in Britain. Without making arrangements beforehand, Tina reportedly arrived at a salon carrying a bag of the company's products.

Despite initial resistance from a manager, Tina remained determined to meet the owner and build relationships with customers. Beyoncé recalled that her mother eventually spent "almost a whole day" doing hair there.

The impromptu visit reflected Tina's longstanding connection to the profession, which began well before CÉCRED, when she operated her Houston salon, Headliners.

4. Beyoncé brought back House of Deréon designs for the B'Day anniversary

The 20th anniversary of Beyoncé's sophomore album, B'Day, inspired another trip down memory lane. She revealed that she revisited the "Deréon archive" while preparing anniversary merchandise and recreating designs from the original era.

The collection included familiar hoodies and metallic dresses associated with the "Freakum Dress" aesthetic.

Beyoncé also remembered requesting additional dresses in different colors just one day before filming the original music video. Although the last-minute assignment frustrated Tina, she and collaborator Tyrone Hunter completed the designs.

5. Rumi Carter prefers shopping at Ross and TJ Maxx

Image Image Credit Todd Rosenberg/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jay Z, Beyonce and their children Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter seen prior to the NFL Super Bowl LX football game at Levi Stadium on February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Perhaps one of the interview's most unexpected details involved Beyoncé's youngest daughter, Rumi. While discussing the possibility of passing down her fashion collection to her children, the singer acknowledged that they are already developing their own personal styles.

Rather than gravitating exclusively toward luxury designers, Beyoncé revealed that Rumi currently enjoys shopping at "Ross and TJ Maxx."

Beyoncé also expressed excitement about someday seeing how her children might incorporate pieces from their parents' extensive fashion and touring archives into their own wardrobes.