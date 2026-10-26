Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

In her exclusive interview with i-D, Beyoncé said even people who dislike her music use CÉCRED.

As CÉCRED’s sole investor, Beyoncé drew on her mother’s haircare experience.

i-D's Beyoncé Zine will include conversations with the singer and her mother, Tina Knowles.

Even if you don’t love Beyoncé’s music — yes, apparently those people exist — there’s a good chance you might still love her CÉCRED products. They’re just that good, according to the “Drunk in Love” singer herself. On Monday (Oct. 26), she graced the cover of i-D to celebrate her haircare brand expanding into the United Kingdom and discussed what it means to be the “founder, visionary, and sole investor” behind the business.

In an excerpt from the interview, Eni Subair asked Beyoncé to share what she’s found most rewarding about creating CÉCRED. “My mother and I poured decades of experience, tradition, and love into CÉCRED, so seeing our community grow across every ethnicity, texture, generation, and gender is so fulfilling,” the Grammy-winning artist explained.

“In the beginning, it took some conditioning from the world’s perception of how to launch a brand founded by someone like me,” she continued, possibly alluding to the seemingly never-ending wave of celebrity-founded beauty brands (scroll through some of REVOLT’s favorites here!).

“I’m the founder, visionary, and sole investor — not the face or model for this brand. I had a vision to build something that solved real problems and performed so incredibly that the people who can’t stand my music still use CÉCRED, haaaa!” Bey went on to say, adding, “because it works.”

Take a look below, then continue scrolling to learn how to get your hands on Beyoncé’s first i-D cover in 20 years.

What to know about Beyoncé’s new i-D cover and zine

According to the publication’s website, the Beyoncé Zine is an “8-page, double-sided A2 poster zine” featuring conversations with both Queen Bey herself and her mother, Tina Knowles. The two will discuss not only “expanding CÉCRED into the UK” but also “their lifetimes of haircare wisdoms.”

As REVOLT previously reported, CÉCRED has earned plenty of love from everyday consumers, influencers, and even Bey’s own husband, JAY-Z, who exclusively used the brand’s products for years before cutting off his locs ahead of the 2026 Roots Picnic. Other celebrities who have shown their support include Victoria Monét, Teyana Taylor, and Olivia Dean, to name a few.