Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Blue Ivy, JAY-Z and Rumi Carter at Super Bowl LVIII Pregame Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, started to become a more familiar face with her “Cowboy Carter Tour” onstage appearances. The “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer first announced she was expecting twins in 2017, later welcoming Rumi and her twin brother, Sir Carter, on June 13 of that same year.

While Sir, much like his dad, has stayed mostly behind the scenes, there's no doubt that Rumi has been enjoying the public eye alongside her superstar mom. At just six years old, she became the youngest female artist to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 — a title previously held by her big sister, Blue Ivy Carter — with her feature on “PROTECTOR” from Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER. And thanks to the pop icon’s stadium run in support of the Grammy Award-winning album, fans have seen more of Rumi than ever before.

She made her onstage debut during the “Cowboy Carter Tour” opener, where she joined her mom and Blue Ivy for their duet-turned-family affair. From that point on, “PROTECTOR” has never left the trek's setlist. Below, REVOLT took a closer look at nine of Rumi’s most adorable moments.

1. Her Instagram debut

Oh, Beyoncé, the woman that you are! The icon officially introduced the world to Sir and Rumi via Instagram after they turned one month old. In the photo, a veiled Beyoncé cradles her twins in front of flowers, and yes, it’s very adorable. “Sir Carter and Rumi one month today,” she captioned the post.

2. Joining Beyoncé and JAY-Z for a special occasion

In what appeared to be their vow renewal ceremony, Beyoncé and JAY-Z brought the twins along. In a picture shared by Tina Knowles, Rumi was smiling ear to ear in an adorable flower crown. As you can tell, the “Halo” singer’s genes were working overtime.

3. Her cameo in ‘Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift’

In her 2019 documentary Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift, fans see a rare glimpse of the Carters just being a family. The special, which chronicles the making of The Lion King: The Gift, opens with footage from their trip to Africa. “What does the cow do?” Beyoncé asks Rumi, who replies, “Moo!” Then, when asked what sound a lion makes, Rumi gives the cutest "rawr" imaginable.

4. Beyoncé’s “BROWN SKIN GIRL” music video

Beyoncé’s “BROWN SKIN GIRL” is exactly what the title suggests: a celebration of darker-skinned women. Unsurprisingly, its accompanying video beautifully brings that message to life. In one scene, the singer stands with her mother and Blue Ivy — who’s featured on the track — while holding Rumi on her hip. 2020’s Black Is King gave us even more cute glimpses of Rumi, like her adorable cameo in “FIND YOUR WAY BACK.”

5. Posing for Ivy Park with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Beyoncé brought Blue Ivy and Rumi on board to model her Ivy Park and adidas "Halls of Ivy" collection. She posed with Rumi resting on her hip, while Blue Ivy stood behind them holding a soccer ball. Can we also take a moment to appreciate how good the Carters look in houndstooth?

6. Halloween with the Carters

Oh, the lengths the Carters will go to for Halloween. Beyoncé and JAY-Z brought the family together to dress as the Disney characters from "The Proud Family." The “Crazy In Love” couple portrayed Trudy and Oscar Proud, with Queen Bey also taking on Suga Mama. Rumi and Sir got to be the cutest versions of BeBe and CeCe, while Blue Ivy channeled Penny.

Of course, Beyoncé has a special connection to “The Proud Family,” considering she and Solange sang the show’s original theme song.

7. Stealing the show during the “Cowboy Carter Tour”

If you haven’t seen the clips of Rumi during Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour,” you’re seriously missing out. In footage from the fifth night at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, Rumi joined her mom onstage during “PROTECTOR,” where she sang along, hugged Bey and even waved to the crowd.

8. Posing with her dad at the Super Bowl pregame

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Blue Ivy, JAY-Z and Rumi Carter at Super Bowl LVIII Pregame Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

JAY-Z is definitely more private than Beyoncé — after all, when was the last time he posted on social media? — but you better believe he's always present when it matters. In the photo above, he posed for the camera with Rumi and Blue Ivy at the Super Bowl LVIII pregame show.

9. Dressed in all red

Like we said before, Rumi stole hearts left and right on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour.” At the third Atlanta stop, she stepped onto the stage to a round of cheers from the crowd. “Give it up for Rumi, y’all!” Beyoncé said.

“Rumi said on [the ‘Renaissance World Tour’] that she was ready to hit the stage,” Mama Tina revealed on Instagram. “She learned choreography and was ready. I’m so happy to see her on stage with her mommy and her sister.”