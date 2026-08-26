Image Image Credit Paul Harris/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dolly Parton poses for a portrait outside her offices in Nashville, Tennessee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Messages from artists and leaders reveal how Dolly Parton's influence crossed genres and inspired creativity beyond country music.

Prominent figures including Beyoncé, Eminem, and Barack Obama express respect for Parton's contributions to music, philanthropy, and advocacy.

Parton's legacy is recognized not only for her songs but also for initiatives like the Imagination Library and her support of scientific research.

Dolly Parton spent decades building a career that never truly fit inside the borders of country music. In the hours following her death, the people mourning her made that clearer than ever.

Parton died Tuesday (Aug. 25) in Nashville at 80 following a brief battle with cancer, per PEOPLE. Across seven decades, the singer, songwriter, actor, businesswoman, and philanthropist turned records like “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You” into pieces of American popular culture while building a legacy that stretched from Hollywood and Dollywood to childhood literacy and medical research.

The response to her death reflected that same reach. Through her website, Beyoncé delivered one of the most significant remembrances after bringing Parton directly into the world of COWBOY CARTER two years earlier. “You were the barometer. The North Star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious," the message began. Bey further thanked Parton for her art, generosity, humor, and entrepreneurship and said she would always treasure being able to work with her.

Eminem’s tribute revealed an even less expected connection. The Detroit rapper shared a handwritten letter Parton sent him following their 2022 inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The two apparently never met, but Parton congratulated him on his performance, praised his abilities as a rapper, and told him she always felt an unexplained connection to him. For Eminem, the note carried weight years later. “Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon," he wrote. "A superstar in every sense.”

He said receiving the unexpected message had an impact on him and thanked Parton for taking the time to reach out.

Dionne Warwick’s remembrance came from a more direct friendship. Warwick and Parton collaborated on the gospel record “Peace Like a River” in 2023, but their connection extended beyond the studio.

After Parton’s death, Warwick reflected on the person behind the public persona. “I will certainly miss her laughter, jokes, and her being," she expressed on X. "Rest well and in total peace, my friend.”

For Shaboozey, Parton represented something different: A blueprint from an earlier generation as he helps reshape what contemporary country music can look and sound like. The Virginia-born artist, whose work openly draws from Hip Hop and country, thanked Parton for the music she left behind and said he wished he had been able to meet her.

Keke Palmer’s reaction was only a few words, but as could be seen in a throwback photo on Instagram, there was history behind them. “I’m devastated. Truly,” she wrote. Notably, Palmer worked alongside Parton and Queen Latifah in the 2012 musical comedy, Joyful Noise.

While guest-hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday night, fellow Tennessee native Jelly Roll recalled listening to Parton around the kitchen table with his family. He credited her with teaching him lessons about songwriting, navigating the music business, and supporting his community before arriving at a powerful description: “She might be the last American that everyone liked."

Jelly Roll also called Parton infinitely talented and “relentlessly funny” before closing with an allusion to “I Will Always Love You.”

From Obama to Mamdani, Dolly Parton tributes went well past music

Former President Barack Obama focused his tribute on the sheer range of what Parton accomplished after being born into poverty in rural Tennessee. “It’s hard to imagine many people having a bigger impact than Dolly Parton.”

Obama pointed to her 11 Grammy wins and Emmy, the business empire she built, and the millions of children reached through her literacy work. He also highlighted Parton’s role in supporting research that helped lead to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Obama ended his message by saying he and Michelle Obama were thinking about Parton’s family and her many fans.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani approached Parton’s legacy from another angle, highlighting the class consciousness that could be heard throughout both her life story and her music.

“Dolly Parton was an extraordinary person and an irreplaceable champion of the working class," he stated on X. "We are a better country because of her.” New York paid tribute visually as well. Hours after her death, the Empire State Building illuminated its tower in sparkling pink in Parton’s honor.

Image Image Credit ABC Photo Archives/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Oprah Winfrey and Dolly Parton on "Dolly" in 1987. Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Through Oprah Daily, Oprah Winfrey similarly emphasized the humanity behind the celebrity. Looking back on Parton’s 1987 variety show, Winfrey remembered the two dressing up in Bob Mackie gowns and having what she called “a hoot and a holler.” Her tribute ultimately centered on something less tangible: “She brought the light, and we are all better because she was here.”

Kelly Clarkson remembered Parton as someone who could make people feel “special, and seen, and welcomed.” Colman Domingo praised the way she paired ambition with kindness. "Dolly taught us that you can be anything and do anything and to do it with kindness," the Rustin actor said on social media. "What a light. We are all grateful that we lived in a time of Dolly Parton."

Parton's family asked those looking for a way to honor her to donate to the Imagination Library, which began in Tennessee in 1995 as a tribute to her illiterate father. The program eventually expanded internationally, providing free books to children from birth to age 5. By the time of Parton’s death, the initiative was distributing more than 3.4 million books each month and sent over 300 million books to children.