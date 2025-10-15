Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images, Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images, ROBYN BECK / Contributor via Getty Images, and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Serena Page at 2025 Grammy Awards, Halle Berry at 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, Mariah Carey at Recording Academy Honors 2024 and Ice Spice at 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Move over, Barbie! Bratz has been busy recreating some of pop culture’s most iconic moments. Over the years, the brand has reimagined musicians, actors and activists as dolls — right down to their red carpet looks and on-screen roles.

Take Rihanna’s all-white Valentino Haute Couture gown from the 2023 Met Gala, for example. Bratz has also dipped into a couple of looks from the Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Oscars to re-create stars like Doja Cat, Halle Berry and Megan Thee Stallion in doll form. While they may not be real figurines that you can snag off a shelf, they sure look the part.

So, without further ado, here are 16 of the best times celebrities were transformed into Bratz dolls.

1. Cardi B and Naomi Campbell at the 2019 Met Gala

When it comes to the Met Gala, the girls never miss. A few years after Cardi B made headlines at fashion’s biggest night in 2019, Bratz gave her look the ultimate tribute by recreating it. The original Thom Browne gown notably required 30,000 burned and dyed coque feathers, 2,000 hours and 35 people to complete, so it absolutely deserves every bit of love it’s received. Bratz also recreated Naomi Campbell’s Valentino Couture dress and feather cape from that same night. Talk about perfection!

2. Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur in ‘Poetic Justice’

Poetic Justice — or Poetic Bratzstice, as Bratz hilariously captioned their recreation — will always be one of Tupac Shakur’s most memorable films. He starred as Lucky opposite Janet Jackson, who played Justice in the romantic drama.

3. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” cover

Mariah Carey is, without question, the queen of Christmas. Every year, her holiday anthem “All I Want for Christmas Is You” proves she deserves the title. Bratz honored the icon by reimagining her Santa-inspired outfit. They also added a bit more detail to the snowy background from the original cover.

4. Amanda Gorman at the 2021 U.S. presidential inauguration

Amanda Gorman, the queen that you are. The famed poet recited “The Hill We Climb” at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration, which is the moment Bratz recreated. “For there is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it,” the poet said.

5. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice in their “Princess Diana” music video

Like, grrah! Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice were the duo we didn’t know we needed when “Princess Diana (Remix)” dropped, and they look just as cute in the Bratz version of the music video. They even made sure to add Ice Spice’s Munchkin chain.

7. Cam’ron at Baby Phat’s NYFW show

During New York Fashion Week, Cam'ron showed up to the Baby Phat fashion show in a custom pink fur coat and matching hat. That moment is now forever cemented in Hip Hop history, and it’s probably one of the first images you’ll see if you search for throwback pics of the “Hey Ma” rapper (cough, check REVOLT’s iconic throwback photos of Cam’ron here).

8. Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala

What was RiRi hiding beneath all those flowers? Baby No. 2, aka Riot, apparently. Bratz recreated the “Needed Me” singer’s famous 2023 Met Gala look: a rose-covered white gown and matching sunglasses with false lashes.

9. Halle Berry at the 74th Academy Awards

In 2002, Halle Berry made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Leticia Musgrove in Monster’s Ball. Two decades later, Bratz decided to honor that iconic moment. As the first woman of color to ever snag the Best Actress trophy, Berry’s legacy definitely deserves all the shine.

10. Angela Bassett in ‘Waiting to Exhale’

“Get your s**t, and get out!” Bernadine (Angela Bassett) burning John’s things after he left her for another woman will always be one of the more memorable moments in Waiting to Exhale. She had one of the most valid crash-outs in cinema history.

11. Doja Cat at the 2022 Grammy Awards

She won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance that year, so of course Doja Cat deserves her own Bratz moment. The dolls recreated her off-the-shoulder Versace gown and shimmering Coperni bag — which, fun fact, she accessorized with a JBL speaker that was covered head-to-toe in crystals.

12. Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with Cara Delevingne. While some people thought the model-turned-actress’ behavior was “odd,” like her tossing Megan’s dress train in the air on the red carpet, she later explained to Jimmy Fallon, “I was helping her and I was doing it, and I was going like, ‘Yeah girl!’ Like, hyping her up, being a hype woman.” Now, that viral moment lives on in Bratz form.

13. JaNa Craig, Serena Page and Leah Kateb on “Love Island USA”

Season 6 of “Love Island USA” might have given us some of the best girlies to ever step foot in the villa. Here, Bratz recreated PPG — aka JaNa Craig, Serena Page and Leah Kateb — in their iconic looks from the dating show.

14. Normani’s ‘DOPAMINE’ cover

We waited what felt like forever for Normani’s debut solo album, DOPAMINE, which ended up being worth every second. As recreated above, the cover shows the "Candy Paint" singer riding a rocket ship in a black leather bikini. The artwork may be relatively simple, but the music more than makes up for it.

15. Tyler, The Creator in “Thought I Was Dead”

Not even Tyler, The Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA is safe from a Bratz makeover. The dolls recreated the rapper in his iconic mask in front of an airship and shipping container — imagery that popped up throughout several of the Grammy Award winner’s album promos, most notably in the “Thought I Was Dead” music video.

16. Doechii at the 2025 BET Awards

Everything Doechii does is a moment, plain and simple. At the 2025 BET Awards, she took home Best Female Hip Hop Artist and used her acceptance speech to deliver a political statement. “I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us,” she said, directly addressing Los Angeles protests against ICE amid the mass deportations under Donald Trump’s administration.