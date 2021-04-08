Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah Carey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Dec. 23), it was revealed that Mariah Carey’s timeless holiday anthem, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for an impressive 17th cumulative week, making it the longest reign of her career. The achievement topped the singer’s previous record held by “One Sweet Day,” her 1995 collaboration with Boyz II Men, which led the chart for 16 weeks. The festive classic also earned its place in history with the third-longest No. 1 run in the chart’s 66-year existence, trailing only Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” with 19 weeks in 2024, and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus, which dominated for the same duration in 2019.

Currently leading the Hot 100 for its third consecutive week this holiday season, Carey’s signature carol also set a record on the Streaming Songs chart, where it holds the No. 1 spot for a groundbreaking 21st total week. The impressive milestone dethroned “Old Town Road” as the longest-running leader since that chart’s inception in 2013. Celebrating the news, Carey shared a heartfelt reaction on Instagram Stories, reposting Billboard’s acknowledgment of the achievement. “This is amazing!!!! Will never ever ever ever ever take this for granted. Merry early Christmas!!!!” she wrote.

Originally released on Carey’s Merry Christmas album in November 1994, the song’s popularity has only grown with the rise of streaming and its inclusion on holiday playlists. It first broke into the Hot 100’s top 10 in December 2017 and climbed to the top five the following year. Since then, it has become a seasonal chart-topping staple, claiming the No. 1 position during the holidays in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and now 2024, marking the song’s sixth run as the festive leader.

Adding to the stats, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” became Carey’s 19th No. 1 single on the Hot 100, which placed her just one hit away from tying The Beatles’ record of 20. Moreover, Carey became the first artist in history to achieve No. 1 singles in four separate decades.