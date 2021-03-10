Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images, and KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Whitney Houston, Ashanti, and Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

We already broke down how much weight a debut single carries for R&B artists in part one. That first drop introduces an artist before the world even knows their story. When it connects, it creates a moment that’s hard to ignore. A debut can build momentum, start conversations, and set the tone for everything that comes after.

R&B stays rooted in emotion, truth, and evolution. These debut singles added something to the conversation. They brought new energy, new stories, and new sounds. Some cut through the noise right away. Others built slowly but left a lasting mark. Either way, they let listeners know that the artist had something to say and wasn’t afraid to take up space. Part two dives into the debuts that kept that same fire. The ones that stayed with us, that still hit years later, and that remind you why that first single matters so much.

1. Lauryn Hill - That Thing

After an iconic run with The Fugees, Lauryn Hill launched her solo career with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and didn’t hold back. She addressed what folks like to dance around, especially in mainstream music. The track cut deep when it dropped in ’98, and the message still hits today.

2. You Give Good Love - Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston introduced herself with “You Give Good Love,” and the response was instant. R&B radio embraced it, and fans locked in before the pop world even caught up. This was her first impression — and it hit the mark.

3. Motownphilly - Boyz II Men

“Motownphilly” put Boyz II Men on the map with tight vocals and a Philly bounce nobody expected. The sound moved in a different direction from what was on the radio. They showed up for their city loud, clear, and impossible to ignore.

4. Candy Girl - New Edition

“Candy Girl” was New Edition’s big entrance; young, confident and already showing star power. Dropping in 1983, it gave Jackson 5 energy but with a style that was fully their own. That debut set the tone for a group that would end up shaping the sound of R&B for years to come.

5. Hold On - En Vogue

En Vogue’s “Hold On” flipped the script in ’90 with a voice that demanded space and a groove that felt timeless but fresh. The debut showed how women could lead R&B with confidence and control. It set a new tone for what the genre could be.

6. Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg - TLC

TLC’s “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg” brought raw confidence and fearless ownership of their sexuality. They weren’t shy about showing strength and vulnerability at the same time, opening the door for others to do the same. Their music became a soundtrack for empowerment and self-expression without apology.

7. Right Here - SWV

SWV’s “Right Here” introduced the group to audiences and created the foundation for their sound. Their breathtaking melodies cut through with calm confidence, turning that sample into something unmistakably theirs. That debut set them up for a career that left a permanent mark on ’90s R&B culture.

8. Til The Cops Come Knockin’ - Maxwell

Maxwell showed up with a sound that wasn’t soft or sweet. “Til the Cops Come Knockin’” brought heat and edge to R&B that felt brand new. That track opened the door for him to rewrite the rules on his own terms.

9. You Remind Me - Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige’s “You Remind Me” gave R&B a new blueprint, introducing us to her talent in a way that felt authentic and bold. The song lit up the music scene and paved the way for her debut album to take over, too. Plus, the remix with Greg Nice took the debut to a whole new level.

10. Steelo - 702 featuring Missy Elliott

“Steelo” is about a woman watching her crush and deciding to step up and make her move. The track brings that fearless vibe without hesitation. Missy Elliott’s feature pushed 702 into the spotlight as a group to keep an eye on. Although the world was introduced to them on a feature earlier, this debut was really what laid their foundation.

11. If You Had My Love - Jennifer Lopez

“If You Had My Love” made it clear she wasn’t here to settle for less. The message was sharp and unapologetic about setting boundaries. J.Lo stepped into the spotlight demanding respect and attention, plus the debut landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

12. Like I Love You - Justin Timberlake featuring Clipse

Justin Timberlake’s first solo single, “Like I Love You,” came through ready to shake things up. It was a fresh sound and it was a clear statement that he was done playing backup. That song set the stage for JT to run the game on his own terms.

13. Run It! - Chris Brown featuring Juelz Santana

Chris Brown came through with a hit featuring Juelz Santana and dance moves that have kept us hooked for decades. “Run It” captured a moment that had the culture watching closely, amazed at the talent of a 16-year-old star. That energy kicked off a career built on nonstop moments.

14. Foolish - Ashanti

Ashanti stepped up with “Foolish” and made it clear she was here to stay. The video paired her with Terrence Howard, adding a cinematic feel (seemingly inspired by the movie Goodfellas) that matched the song’s mood. From the start, she owned the moment and showed exactly who she was.