Jacquees has built his career off more than just original music. The Georgia native’s ability to flip a hit song and make it his own has cemented him as a standout voice in modern R&B. He injects each remix — or Quemix — with smooth runs and heartfelt delivery, offering a fresh take and adding a new dimension to already successful songs. Though his approach to reworking popular tracks often sparks viral moments, debates and even a little controversy, there’s no denying the singer’s talent for making a song feel brand new.

Often merging modern and classic influences, Jacquees has proved that his vocal range, smooth delivery and ear for melody sets him apart in today’s R&B landscape. Whether he’s remixing a radio hit or breathing new life into a throwback, his Quemixes continue to show why he’s earned the right to call himself the King of R&B.

Here are 10 of the Cash Money Records signee’s best remixes that you need to add to your rotation.

1. Trip (original song by Ella Mai)

Jacquees’ remix of "Trip" caused one of the biggest controversies in recent R&B history. Unofficially released as a Quemix, his version became so popular that it started outperforming the original on streaming platforms. In fact, its success even prompted Ella Mai’s label to remove it from major DSP. Despite the drama, Jacquees’ version remains a fan favorite, with his effortless vocal runs and signature ad-libs giving the track a fresh spin. This remix cemented his ability to take a hit and make it his own, proving why many consider him one of the best voices in his genre.

2. How Bout Now (original song by Drake)

Drake’s "How Bout Now" already carries a nostalgic, reflective vibe. However, Jacquees takes the record to another level with his signature harmonies and emotional depth. The Quemix version leans deeper into the track’s R&B essence, making it an anthem for anyone reminiscing on past relationships. Its added layers of smooth vocals make this version a must-listen for any Jacquees fan.

3. Body Language (original song by Kid Ink featuring Usher and Tinashe)

The Rich Gang member flips a club hit into a sultry R&B ballad for his "Body Language" Quemix. It dials up the intimacy, making it feel more personal and raw, and showcases Jacquees’ ability to adapt mainstream hits into bedroom anthems. With this track, he proves that his silky vocal delivery can turn any song into an R&B experience.

4. Hold It Down (original song by DJ Khaled featuring August Alsina, Chris Brown, Future and Jeremih)

Jacquees made DJ Khaled’s “Hold You Down” even smoother with his remix, titled “Hold It Down.” By personalizing the lyrics and adding in his signature harmonies, he created a version that feels like an intimate serenade. Jacquees’ rendition captures the essence of devotion, making it a standout among his many remixes.

5. Snooze (original song by SZA)

From SZA’s extremely successful SOS, "Snooze" is a contemporary R&B classic, but Jacquees’ remix adds a male perspective that complements its vibe perfectly. His remix doesn’t try to outshine the original. Instead, it feels like an extension of it, offering a duet-like balance. With buttery vocals and heartfelt delivery, the “B.E.D.” hitmaker transforms the song into a call-and-response love anthem.

6. Pretty Lady (original song by Tyrese)

Covering a throwback R&B classic, Jacquees’ take on Tyrese’s "Sweet Lady" feels nostalgic yet refreshing. His Quemix, “Pretty Lady,” keeps the classic feel of the California singer’s original record while adding a youthful energy. This reimagining proves that Jacquees can simultaneously honor old-school influences while making them sound current.

7. She Knows (original song by Ne-Yo and Juicy J)

While the original "She Knows" leans heavily into club-friendly production, Jacquees transforms it into a slow-burning, sensual track. Emphasizing the melody and stripping down the beat, he turns the track into an R&B confession rather than a party anthem. Plus, his talent in switching up the energy of a song showcases his versatility and vocal control.

8. How Many Drinks (original song by Miguel)

The Quemix of Miguel’s "How Many Drinks?" brings a more playful and flirtatious twist to the classic record. Jacquees’ voice effortlessly glides over the instrumental, making the song feel even more seductive. This version highlights his ability to adapt his vocal style to fit any mood, proving that he continues to dominate the R&B remix game.

9. The Light (original song by MihTy, Jeremih and Ty Dolla Sign)

Closing out the list, "The Light" is one of the singer’s most underrated Quemixes. Jacquees’ take on this upbeat track adds a layer of vocal richness, making it an even more infectious hit. By balancing the fun and bouncy energy of the original with his signature smooth delivery, the 4275 creator once again shows why his remixes are just as good — if not better — than the originals.