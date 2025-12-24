Image Image Credit ABC Photo Archives / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt FAMILY MATTERS - "Christmas is Where the Heart Is" - Airdate: December 10, 1993. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

These episodes showcase how Black TV shows brought unique holiday stories to life through humor, heart, and cultural perspective.

From “The Boondocks” to “black-ish,” each episode reflects unique perspectives on family, tradition, and celebration.

Whether you are revisiting old favorites or discovering new ones, this list captures the spirit of Black holiday storytelling.

There’s nothing quite like curling up on the couch, spending time with family, and putting on holiday specials as the year winds down. While there’s no shortage of films to choose from — see our list of the best Black Christmas movies here — plenty of TV shows have tapped into the holiday spirit too.

These episodes tend to be shorter watches, and for long-running shows like “Family Matters” or “Everybody Hates Chris,” there are usually multiple holiday episodes to choose from. With that in mind, REVOLT rounded up 12 of the best holiday TV specials to revisit every Christmas. Check them out below.

1. “Everybody Hates Chris” — “Everybody Hates Christmas”

Even though the Rock family wasn’t wealthy, Christmas was the one time of year Chris actually looked forward to. While his siblings were busy jotting down lists with things like a BMX bike and a Cabbage Patch doll, he only cared about one thing: a personal cassette player.

Throughout the “Everybody Hates Christmas” episode, Chris went to all kinds of lengths to make sure his mother got the hint: leaving ads for it in the freezer, on the hot side of the iron, and even inside one of her hair rollers. Just wait until Tonya finds out Santa Claus isn’t real.

2. “The Boondocks” — “A Huey Freeman Christmas”

Even though Huey doesn’t “give a damn about Christmas,” his teacher, Mr. Uberwitz, insists he direct the school’s holiday play. Before that big moment, though, we get Quincy Jones stepping in as the music director and Riley trying to take out Santa, since he never brought them gifts when they were “in the hood.” It’s a hilarious episode, just maybe not one to watch when the little ones are around.

3. “black-ish” — “Black Santa/White Christmas”

Much like the episode’s name, “Black Santa/White Christmas,” suggests, the "black-ish" cast tackled how race shows up during the holidays. While Dre’s mother, Ruby, is convinced we should “leave Santa to the white folks” — and go for a Black James Bond instead — he feels differently. “This is my opportunity to show these kids that Santa can look like them,” Anthony Anderson’s character says. All Diane and Jack care about is getting their presents from “the real Santa.”

4. “SNL” — “Home for the Holidays”

Many of us have had at least one holiday where everyone acts like they love each other in front of company but secretly can't stand each other behind closed doors. In Eddie Murphy’s “Home for the Holidays” skit from "SNL," his family can't stop blatantly lying through their teeth at Christmas dinner.

From Murphy yelling at Maya Rudolph because her “damn sister” couldn’t host this year, to him scolding Ego Nwodim about his new son-in-law (who happens to be white), it's arguably one of the funniest things on this list.

5. “The Jamie Foxx Show” — “Christmas Day-Ja Vu”

“Christmas Day-Ja Vu” is basically Groundhog Day (1993) in TV form, starring Jamie Foxx and set around the holidays. Unfortunately for our favorite comedian, he’s stuck reliving Christmas Eve “over and over” after a mall Santa curses him. Only then does he finally understand the true meaning of Christmas.

6. “Good Times” — “The Traveling Christmas”

“It’s going to be the best Christmas Eve party ever,” Thelma Evans (Bern Nadette Stanis) says during “The Traveling Christmas” episode of “Good Times.” It was supposed to be her very first Christmas with Keith, but his boss won’t let him off work. So, the Evans family comes up with a plan to bring the party to his job instead.

7. “Family Matters” — “Have Yourself a Merry Winslow Christmas”

After Steve Urkel’s parents choose to leave him home by himself for Christmas, the Winslows welcome him in — though they might soon regret it. Laura gifts him a wallet made of “genuine canvas,” and in return, he hands her a Steve Urkel doll. “I made it myself. Now, you’ll always have me with you,” he hilariously says.

8. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” — “Deck the Halls”

The lengths Will went to make sure Ashley Banks fully experienced Christmas were unmatched. He covered their entire mansion with lights, decorations, and festive cheer, even though Uncle Phil warned that the neighbors weren't necessarily fans. When one irritated neighbor called to complain, Will responded, "Brother, you got a problem with my lights? Why don't you come tell me that to my face then?”

9. “Living Single” — “Living Kringle”

This “Living Single” episode largely centers on Synclaire (Kim Coles), who wants to lift everyone’s holiday spirit by hosting a Christmas party — though her friends all seem busy. In the end, Khadijah (Queen Latifah), Max (Erika Alexander), Regine (Kim Fields), and the rest of the group make it back to celebrate with her. Plus, we get their joyful rendition of Bing Crosby’s “Winter Wonderland.”

10. “The Proud Family” — “Seven Days of Kwanzaa”

Christmas looks a little different for everyone, and some families don’t even celebrate the holidays. In the “Seven Days of Kwanzaa” episode, “The Proud Family” learns all about Kwanzaa after inviting a homeless family over for Christmas. Joseph (Samuel L. Jackson), Margaret (Vivica A. Fox), and their daughter Stephanie (Raven-Symoné) introduce the family to Umoja and Kujichagulia, along with the other principles that guide the holiday.

11. “The Bernie Mac Show” — “A Christmas Story”

In this episode of “The Bernie Mac Show,” the family is visited by an angel in the form of a dog — one that only Bryana (Dee Dee Davis) can understand. Uncle Bernie, on the other hand, isn’t exactly a dog person, so he gets rid of the pup before eventually coming back around. As Wanda (Kellita Smith) says, “What kind of a man gives a child’s dog away twice? Twice!”

12. “Kenan & Kel” – “Merry Christmas, Kenan”

Watching Kenan dressed as a department store Santa was definitely a highlight of “Kenan & Kel’s” Season 1 Christmas special. He ended up sneaking into a family's home and nearly got attacked by a single mom wielding a nutcracker, until she realized he was just there to deliver gifts for her kids.