Shopping for a gamer can feel tricky, because “games” is a whole universe. One person is locked into a single console, another lives on PC, and someone else treats their phone like a portable arcade. The good news is that the best gifts aren’t about guessing their favorite title. More often than not, they’re about upgrading how they play.

This guide sticks to nine safe, high-impact picks that work across styles and budgets. Think comfort (a better controller), convenience (charging that actually stays organized), and freedom (more storage and more places to play).

Each item below is something a video game enthusiast can use immediately, not a novelty that collects dust. Grab one big swing, mix in a practical add-on, or pair a physical accessory with a digital gift card for the clean “I understood the assignment” finish.

If you know their platform, you can tailor the pick. If you don’t, choose something universal like audio, storage, or subscriptions. These are modern staples that show up in real setups, from couch co-op to ranked grinds and late-night story mode marathons.

1. A next-level controller (or a second one)

If they touch only one accessory every session, it’s the controller. DualSense brings PS5 games to life with immersive haptics and adaptive triggers, plus a built-in mic for quick chat. Xbox’s wireless controller is an easy win for Xbox and PC, with Bluetooth support for Windows, iOS, and Android. Switch players will love the Pro Controller’s comfortable grip, motion controls, HD rumble, and amiibo support. All of these controllers are often provided with special designs during big game promotions.

2. A wireless headset that makes party chat clear

A great headset is equal parts sound and communication. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite is built for multi-platform play with a USB-C dongle, a retractable mic, and the ability to mix 2.4GHz wireless audio with Bluetooth so game sound and your phone can coexist. It’s the kind of upgrade that improves shooters, co-op, and late-night sessions without needing a complicated setup.

3. A dual controller charging dock

No gamer enjoys the “controller died mid-boss fight” moment. Sony’s DualSense Charging Station lets you dock up to two controllers in a click-in design, and it charges as quickly as plugging into the console, freeing up USB ports for headsets, drives, or other gear. It’s not flashy, but it’s daily-use practical and the exact kind of gift that quietly levels up someone’s setup.

4. A PS5-friendly SSD upgrade for more games

PS5 storage fills up fast, especially with big open-world installs. The WD_BLACK SN850P is officially licensed and tested for PS5 and comes in multiple capacities, plus a heatsink design made to fit the console’s M.2 slot. The payoff is simple: Less deleting, more “keep it installed,” and fast reads/writes that keep loading and transfers feeling snappy. It’s a practical flex for anyone building a digital library.

5. An Xbox Series X|S expansion card that plays like internal storage

Xbox makes it easy to add space, but not every drive lets you play next-gen games directly from it. The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is designed to match Xbox Velocity Architecture performance, so load times and features like Quick Resume stay smooth. It’s plug-and-play, so they can expand their library in minutes and stop playing storage Tetris every time a new release drops.

6. Steam Deck OLED for the “I want my PC games everywhere” person

Steam Deck OLED is the big-ticket gift that changes routines. Valve’s OLED model pairs a 7.4-inch HDR OLED display (up to 90Hz) with Wi-Fi 6E and a larger battery, so it feels built for long sessions and travel days. It’s perfect for the gamer who wants to bounce between couch, bed, and carry-on without leaving their library behind.

7. PlayStation Portal for PS5 Remote Play on the couch, bed, or balcony

If they own a PS5 but share the main TV, PlayStation Portal can be clutch. Sony bills it as an 8-inch LCD handheld that can play compatible PS5 games via Remote Play, with up to 60fps gameplay on a 1080p screen. It also leans on DualSense-style haptics and adaptive triggers, so it feels closer to “real PS5” than a generic mobile stream.

8. A lightweight wireless mouse for the PC gamer

If they play shooters, MOBAs, or anything that rewards quick flicks, a premium mouse is a sneaky power-up. Logitech’s Pro X Superlight 2 is built around a super-lightweight design (60g) with a pro-focused shape meant for long sessions without hand fatigue. It’s a clean upgrade that instantly makes a desk setup feel more “tuned,” even if they keep the same keyboard.

9. A subscription or gift card for a guaranteed win

If you’re unsure of their exact setup, go digital and let them pick. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundles a big library with perks like online console multiplayer and EA Play, plus cloud options so they can play across devices. On the PlayStation side, PlayStation gift cards redeem against games, add-ons, subscriptions, and more on the PlayStation Store. It’s flexible, instant, and impossible to return for “the wrong color.”