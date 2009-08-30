Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

During the ‘90s, many Black Americans found comfort in having a plethora of sitcoms that catered to their culture. With such positive representation on screen, audiences worldwide could see themselves in the stories being told.

One standout series that left a lifelong impression on fans was “The Jamie Foxx Show.” The comedy series, which stayed on air from 1996 to 2001, was centered around the antics of characters working at a hotel in Los Angeles, California.

While there was a heap of comedy, romance, and drama for viewers to enjoy, what kept them hooked were celebrity guest appearances – from icons like Ice Cube, Mary J. Blige, and Gladys Knight – along with musical selections from the main character.

But what happened to the talented individuals that contributed to the show’s success? Some decided to continue their path in acting, while others ventured into other creative realms.

REVOLT has done some digging to find out what they’ve been up to since the show’s ending.

1. Jamie (Jamie Foxx)

Jamie Foxx is without a doubt one of the most versatile and celebrated entertainers of all time.

His career started out in comedy. Starring in “In Living Color” and his own sitcom made him a household name and furthered his acting prowess.

However, much of his acclaimed success stems from his passionate portrayals in drama movie roles. Whether he’s acting as real-life figures in award-winning films like Ray and Just Mercy or fictional characters in Django Unchained and White House Down, Foxx does an exceptional job at captivating audiences. He has curated an impressive catalog over the years and been rewarded nicely for his talents.

Beyond acting, Foxx is also a vocalist, with hits like “Blame It” and “DJ Play a Love Song” under his belt. He has also lent his vocals to other artists on records like “Gold Digger” by Kanye West and “She Got Her Own” by Ne-Yo.

In 2023, the artist had an undisclosed health scare that shocked the nation. “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” he told his millions of followers in an Instagram video.

Nonetheless, Foxx was able to bounce back. Shortly after his recovery, his hit film They Cloned Tyrone premiered on Netflix and became an instant classic to many. He also returned to hosting the game show “Beat Shazam” with his daughter Corrine Fox, where contestants compete by identifying song titles for cash prizes.

Foxx has his own liquor, Brown Sugar Bourbon, and is a celebrity hero, contributing to numerous campaigns that bring awareness to down syndrome and HIV/AIDS.

2. Fancy (Garcelle Beauvais)

Hailing from Haiti, Garcelle Beauvais had a promising modeling career before she veered into the world of acting. From ripping the runway to gracing magazine covers, her beauty and hard work were undeniable, opening many doors for her career.



During the ‘80s and ‘90s, Beauvais landed small roles in multiple shows such as “Miami Vice” and “Family Matters” as well as films like Coming to America and Manhunter, according to IMDB.



Her breakout role was playing the love interest on “The Jamie Foxx Show.” However, once the show stopped filming in 2001, she became a prominent cast member on “NYPD Blue.” This transition showed her ability to act in both serious and comical roles– which she continued to do decades later, appearing in films like White House Down and Spider-Man: Homecoming.



But Beauvais isn’t confined to scripted series. In 2020, she became the first Black housewife on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

3. Braxton (Christopher B. Duncan)

Passionate about the arts, Christopher B. Duncan received his B.F.A in Acting from the University of Colorado Boulder.



After portraying the uptight hotel worker in “The Jamie Foxx Show,” Duncan went on to have a successful career in acting. He made notable appearances on television shows including “Veronica Mars,” “The First Family” and “Aliens in America.”



Duncan has also done voice work in “The Proud Family,” “The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes,” and the Lego Hero Factory series, as well as appeared in movies like Johnson Family Vacation, Feeding Mr. Baldwin, and more. In 2024, he became a recurring cast member on Starz’s hit show “BMF.”



Aside from being an entertainer, Duncan is also a devoted father and husband. He also married an actress who appeared on “The Jamie Foxx Show.” “Some people aren’t aware that my wife, Susan, played the character of Cameron (the GPS gal – Braxton’s girlfriend) on ‘The Jamie Foxx Show,’” he shared on Instagram in January 2024.

4. Aunt Helen (Ellia English)

Born in Georgia, Ellia English was driven to pursue a professional career in acting and singing, as reported by IMDB. She first attended Clark Atlanta University, then transferred to Georgia State University where she studied speech and drama.



English was in several stage productions including “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Spunk,” and numerous others.



After becoming a series regular on “The Jamie Foxx Show,” English continued her acting journey with roles in Black series such as “Martin,” “The Sinbad Show,” and “Thea.” Further in the 2020s, English was in films like Wizardream and Blood Pageant.



In between being a thespian, English put her college degree to good use and wrote a book entitled “I AM THAT I AM,” a poetic novel about the actress’ journey.

5. Uncle Junior (Garrett Morris)

While managing the King’s Tower Hotel on “The Jamie Foxx Show,” Garrett Morris simultaneously ran the radio station WZUP on “Martin.”



Before posing as hilarious fictional characters in sitcoms, Morris made history by becoming the first Black actor on “Saturday Night Live,” according to Blavity. Following that, the Louisiana-born star became a regular on dozens of hit television shows. From comedies such as “Roc” and “Married… with Children” to serious roles like “General Hospital” and “The Twilight Zone,” Morris undoubtedly proved that he was a diverse talent.



He also has shown up in a fair share of movies like How High and miniseries like “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.”



Morris now spends most of his time being honored for his legacy. He uses his various social media accounts to show him attending award shows that cast a spotlight on Black talent, post throwback moments from his career, and keep fans updated on his latest work.

6. Phil (Alex Thomas)

Alex Thomas danced his way into show biz. The South Central entertainer got his start by being a dancer on “Soul Train.” Busting a move on the musical show led to him being featured on “In Living Color,” which catapulted his standup career.



Thomas began appearing in numerous comedy specials before becoming a regular on shows such as “Mr. Box Office” and doing voice work on “Family Guy” and “Motown Magic.” He also graced movie screens for films like The Wash, Just Married, and Two Can Play That Game.



The comic also used to run The Alex Thomas Foundation. Its goal was to raise money to help find a cure for pediatric cancer. Through his annual golf classic, numerous comedians and athletes would come interact for the cause.



Thomas still has a knack for comedy, as he does shows across the country and engages in social commentary on the regular, keeping his hundreds of thousands of followers entertained. He also wrote “The Funny Don’t Stop!,” a comic book which takes a deep dive into his mind.

7. Shelia (Sherri Shepherd)

Sherri Shepherd began her journey in entertainment as a standup comedian during the 1990s. The Chicago native then transitioned to television in 1995, getting her first gig in the show “Cleghorne!” However, following its untimely cancellation, Shepherd found herself homeless.

But that didn’t deter her. Shepherd went on to score recurring roles in “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Less Than Perfect” before getting her own sitcom about her life, “Sherri,” which ran for one season in the late 2000s.



From 2007 to 2014, Shepherd sat alongside Barbara Walters on “The View,” and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host in 2009.



In September 2022, Shepherd accomplished a lifelong dream by launching her own daytime talk show, “Sherri.” During a chat with Variety, Shepherd said, “It’s something that I used to dream about when I was a little girl. I would line up my Teddy bears with my Barbie dolls and I [would] have a toilet paper roll and I would put them on chairs.”



“Sherri” showcases the actress’ ability to interview a host of celebrities and discuss trending topics with a live studio audience.

8. Mouse (Suli McCullough)

Born in California, Suli McCullough has pursued comedy in a multitude of ways.



McCullough instantly won over audiences by playing characters like Crazy Legs in Don’t Be a Menace and voicing the clown in Scary Movie 2. In addition to “The Jamie Foxx Show,” he graced other popular Black sitcoms such as “A Different World,” “The Wayans Bros.,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “Martin” and more.



But he doesn’t just show up on screen – he has done his fair share of writing and producing. From penning the words spoken at awards and talk shows to assembling comedy specials, the entertainer knows the ins and outs of show biz, as well as how to win over a crowd.



McCullough still does comedy shows and makes appearances on plenty of podcasts to discuss his journey in the industry, personal life, and current endeavors. He also passed the torch down to his kids; his daughter Kennedy-Rue McCullough is an entertainment correspondent and actress, and Nahzi McCullough is an actor and model.

9. Nicole (Rhona Bennett)

Before becoming an R&B legend, Rhona Bennett was a ‘90s Mouseketeer, showcasing her talents on the iconic children’s show.



Since then, Bennett went on to wear a number of hats in the entertainment industry.



From joining the iconic music group En Vogue in 2003 to acting in shows and movies like “Homeboys in Outer Space,” Malibu’s Most Wanted, and “Empire,” Bennett kept her foot on the gas, proving to be a multifaceted entertainer.



The Chicago native continues to hone her craft diligently. In June 2024, she released her single “Butterfly” on all platforms. As a Grammy voting member, according to her website, Bennett plays a crucial role in selecting winners of the prestigious award, underscoring her influence in music.



Aside from being an artist, Bennett is also a life coach. Through her business, Personal Power University, she uses her voice and social media platforms to lead other individuals to success. She also wrote “Saving Your Soul,” a guide to help musicians through the entertainment industry.

10. Curtis (Chris Spencer)

Chris Spencer impressively started his acting career, scoring major roles in films and television shows all throughout the ‘90s and 2000s.



From standout appearances in Don’t Be a Menace and A Low Down Dirty Shame to humorous roles in “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “In Living Color,” and “Half & Half,” Spencer’s work ethic spoke for itself during this era.



But the Cali native has done just as much writing and producing as he has acted. According to IMDb, he has written for an assortment of award shows like the Emmys, Golden Globes, and NAACP Image Awards. Additionally, the comic has penned jokes for shows such as “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “Grown-ish,” “Wild ‘N Out,” and more.



Spencer’s producer credits include films like The Undershepherd in 2012 and Back on the Strip in 2023. He has also worked on a plethora of comedy specials and shows such as “Go Big or Go Home” and “Uncensored.”



The entertainer continues to participate in major comedy shows like the 2024 BET Experience, attend prestigious celebrity events, and share witty commentary on social media.