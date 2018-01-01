Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 03 Greedo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rolling Loud always brings the heat. However, it’s not just the headliners who keep the energy at an all-time high; the real magic happens when surprise guests and special performances pop up out of nowhere. Whether a hometown hero drops in for a nostalgic moment or two major artists collide for a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration, these surprise performances add that extra bit of excitement fans crave. The festival has a certain unpredictability that keeps you on the edge of your seat, waiting for an unexpected moment that will take the show to new heights.

From classic throwbacks to brand-new bangers, this year’s Rolling Loud Cali was no exception when it came to jaw-dropping guest appearances. Artists made sure to show love for one another, and it was clear that everyone was there to celebrate the culture. The performances brought people together and gave the crowd an unforgettable experience. So, who brought the house down with the best surprise moment of the event? Check out our pick for the seven best cameo and guest performances from Rolling Loud Cali 2025.

1. Skepta

When ASAP Rocky brought out Skepta for a live performance of “Praise The Lord (Da Shine),” the crowd went wild. Performing this 2018 banger was a treat for the Harlem native’s day-one fans, so the energy only went even more off the charts when he brought out the British grime MC. The triple platinum hit had everyone singing word for word, showing how much they missed the TESTING creator. Skepta perfectly supported ASAP Rocky’s return to the festival scene, making it nothing short of legendary.

2. The Weeknd

The Weeknd showed up during Playboi Carti’s set to light up the stage with “RATHER LIE,” their new collab from the Atlanta rapper’s MUSIC album. They also hit fans with their Top 10 Billboard smash “Timeless,” keeping the momentum high. The joint performance was a surprise moment that had everyone talking about it long afterward — especially since the pair’s undeniable chemistry on stage sparked even more excitement.

3. Donald Trump… Sike naw?!

Seemingly taking a page from Kendrick Lamar’s playbook, YG mixed message and music for a hard-hitting, nostalgic performance. True to his unapologetic style, the 4HUNNID Records founder didn’t hold back — both lyrically and with his stage presence. Before launching into his hit “FDT” (short for “F**k Donald Trump”), he brought out a body double of the president who delivered a speech that was all too familiar. The controversial moment sparked plenty of conversations throughout the weekend.

4. Rihanna

Rihanna stepped out to support her man’s return to the festival stage, and as always, she made it look effortless. Fans spotted her vibing and watching ASAP Rocky with pure admiration, but she wasn’t shy about giving a bombastic side-eye when someone tried to film her. Always serving looks and energy, the Bajan multi-hyphenate's presence at Rolling Loud effortlessly became a moment of its own.

5. Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx was spotted vibing during Luh Tyler’s set. Rocking a fire outfit and looking healthy as ever since getting hospitalized in 2023, the comedian was living it up in the crowd, giving off that undeniable energy. For Luh Tyler, having Foxx as a fan is a serious win right there. You know you're doing something right when a legend like him rocks with you!

6. Kai Cenat

Before joining Playboi Carti on stage during his set, Kai Cenat made his presence known by having a spontaneous dance battle with a security guard in his section. The battle was short, but from the footage, it’s clear Cenat took the W for the chat. What stood out about Cenat this weekend was his humble vibe — he genuinely wanted everyone around him to have a good time, and that’s why he’ll always come out on top. You can’t beat that kind of energy!

7. 03 Greedo

Sexyy Red brought out 03 Greedo to perform “Sweet Lady,” which hit different since Los Angeles is the “Substance” rapper’s city. It wasn’t a surprise for those who know Big Sexyy, though, since she’s always showing love to Greedy with videos on her socials. Tapping in a local rapper is a real way to give back to a city that’s showing you love while you’re on stage.