After years of anticipation, delays and cryptic teases, Playboi Carti finally unleashed his long-awaited album, I AM MUSIC. While fans had grown accustomed to his unpredictable rollout strategies, this one tested their patience like never before — what was initially expected to drop at midnight Friday (March 14) kept getting pushed back, inching toward the morning hours until it finally arrived around 7:30 a.m. ET. Yet, if there’s one thing history has proven, it’s that when Carti eventually delivers, the culture takes notice.

Kendrick Lamar’s presence: A scene-stealing moment

Spanning 30 tracks, I AM MUSIC is an ambitious statement from an artist who solidified himself as one of Hip Hop’s most dynamic figures. The album boasts an impressive roster of guest features, including Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Ty Dolla Sign and Skepta. The most talked-about collaborator is none other than Kendrick Lamar, who appears not once, but on three tracks: “GOOD CREDIT,” “MOJO JOJO” and “BACKD00R.”

Lamar’s presence is always a world-halting occasion, but his verse on “GOOD CREDIT” has already sparked widespread discussion. “Eliantte go big, white gold link fall on the belly/ The emerald cuff for hers and his, that b**ch on point like ASAP Relli,” he rapped, a clear and direct reference to a recent situation involving ASAP Rocky. The line instantly became one of the album’s most analyzed moments, reinforcing Lamar’s ability to command attention with just a few bars.

A long-awaited release that redefines Playboi Carti’s vision

Beyond its star-studded collaborations, I AM MUSIC represents a bold artistic evolution for Carti. Initially rumored to be titled Narcissist, the album underwent years of experimentation, with the Atlanta star reportedly immersing himself in a cave-like Parisian studio to refine its sound. This period of creative isolation clearly influenced the record’s raw, avant-garde energy. The title itself, prominently displayed in overlayed fonts on the cover, feels like a defiant proclamation and a challenge to all critics. Additionally, the album's timing is impeccable, given his approaching headlining performance at Rolling Loud California on Sunday (March 16).

Over the past several years, Carti transitioned from a cult favorite to a full-fledged superstar. Whether through his boundary-pushing production or his ability to dominate cultural conversations, the AWGE signee has once again proven he is one of the most compelling artists of his generation. If the early reactions are any indication, I AM MUSIC was well worth the wait.