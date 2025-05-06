Image Image Credit Mike Coppola/MG25 / Contributor via Getty Images, Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese, Anthony Edwards, and Sha'Carri Richardson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When it comes to athletes whose styles embody rapper energy, some stand out for their bold fashion choices and undeniable swagger. We've got NBA superstars like LeBron James, who leads the pack with his luxurious and perfectly tailored dominant style, followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards, who make the list for their unmistakable charm. Ladies like Angel Reese and Claressa Shields exude rap star energy too, boldly making boss moves in multiple industries off the court and outside of the ring, all the while keeping haters in check. Then there's Shedeur Sanders, who had several endorsement deals before entering the NFL, similar to a high-stakes record label bidding war! Peep our full list below.

1. LeBron James

Image Image Credit Adam Pantozzi / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

LeBron James is the unofficial NBA A&R executive for Hip Hop. Whether he's on Instagram posting his favorite rap lyrics or engaging in conversation with artists on his show, "The Shop", LeBron is always in the mix musically, so it's no wonder his style exudes rap star energy. From his exclusive Louis Vuitton deal to custom fits for his record-tying NBA career for the most NBA seasons played, he balls harder than most rappers ever will! If he were to be a rapper, he'd be the GOAT like his pal JAY-Z!

2. Shedeur Sanders

Even at the start of his NFL career, Shedeur Sanders already had the aura of a seasoned vet or successful rapper on his third album. It's in his genes, as the son of the flashy, talk big, and back-it-up Deion Sanders, so we'd expect no less! He walked the runway for Louis Vuitton, signed deals with Polo Ralph Lauren, and Delta Airlines, and made history as the first college player to sign an endorsement deal with Nike. That boy is cold!

3. Anthony Edwards

Image Image Credit David Sherman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Anthony Edwards Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Anthony Edwards can't be messed with! The burgeoning superstar moves at his own pace and against all odds, eschewing what most people believe an NBA role model should be. From rocking flip-flops in his tunnel fits to jokingly challenging former President Obama, AE's unwavering confidence is sky-high and on par with rap's greatest rulebreakers!

4. Angel Reese

Angel Reese moves like an upper-echelon veteran rap diva! With her multifaceted career that she's building across sports, media, and fashion, there's nothing she can't do! And, just like her female rap counterparts, she knows her worth: challenging the status quo and speaking out about how much she knows she’s worth. She's got plenty of haters, too, so she must be doing something right! If she did want to be a rapper, she already has a worthy stage name: The Bayou Barbie!

5. Duke Riley

Image Image Credit Antoine Flament / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Duke Riley Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

If it appears that NFL linebacker Duke Riley gives off rapper energy, it’s because he is one. He exudes fearlessness and individuality in a way that mirrors Hip Hop’s boldest personalities. Think designer outfits, tattoos, and a jet-setting lifestyle that matches up with any chart-topping musician. On and off the field, and in the booth, his presence is confident, and curated — he knows he’s a walking brand.

6. Sha'Carri Richardson

Image Image Credit Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sha'Carri Richardson Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Sha'Carri Richardson is an all-around diva just like many of rap's biggest stars, but just like those chart-topping women, she proves big things can come in tiny packages! From her career comeback journey to Olympic gold to her fearless and ever-changing personal style, which consists of bold hairstyles, big personality, and even bigger nails, Sha'Carri's presence is always felt!

7. Claressa Shields

Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Claressa Shields Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Claressa Shields is a heavyweight boxing champion with a trash-talking, no-holds-barred swagger about her, so, of course, she exudes rap star energy. From her bold pre-fight declarations to her iced-out diamond chains, she's perfected flexing like the best of musicians. Whether she’s stepping into the ring or onto a red carpet, her athletic dominance and larger-than-life persona are perfect for any Hip Hop anthem.