Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

A$AP Rocky appears on the cover of VIBE’s Summer 2026 print issue as the magazine returns after more than a decade.

He addresses criticism surrounding the direction of Don’t Be Dumb and explains why he stands by his creative choices.

Rocky shares how the Beverly Hills shooting influenced his perspective on safety and protecting his family.

VIBE is officially back in print, and its first cover star is none other than A$AP Rocky. More than a decade after releasing its last print issue, the publication founded by Quincy Jones has returned with a limited-edition Summer 2026 collector's issue featuring the Harlem native on the cover.

In the feature, Rocky reflects on everything from fatherhood and personal growth to his latest album, Don’t Be Dumb, offering a glimpse into a chapter of life that feels far removed from the young artist who first emerged with A$AP Mob.

Rocky knows some fans have been divided by the experimental sounds he's previewed from the project, but he isn't interested in watering down his vision. “If they don’t get it, f**k it,” he told VIBE before explaining his approach to making music today. “I’m making what I f**k with. I’m a chef. I’m cooking you these five-star dishes. If you don’t have this acquired taste, don’t listen to this s**t. I’m not giving y’all McDonald’s and s**t no more.”

He also addressed reactions to songs like “Punk Rocky,” making it clear that listeners shouldn't assume one record represents the entire album: “That s**t was fire, bro. They still sleep on it. I had to throw them off. The whole album ain’t ‘Punk Rocky.’ The whole album ain’t ‘Helicopter.’ The whole album ain’t just one kind of sound.”

The rapper, who shares three children with Rihanna, said being a father has become one of the most important parts of his life: “Being emotionally present, emotionally available, receptive, still endearing, but not only that, loving. That’s easy. That’s me all day. That’s just me.”

While the kids are growing up in circumstances very different from his own, Rocky said he's determined to keep them grounded. “I want to make sure that I teach my boys discipline and keep them grounded, keep them humble as much as possible. Because they could be considered nepo babies,” he continued. “I got to make sure they chill with their cousins, the rough cousins, that’s going keep them on their toes.”

A$AP Rocky on protecting his family after the Beverly Hills shooting

Elsewhere in the conversation, the 37-year-old opened up about a frightening incident earlier this year that targeted him and his family. As REVOLT previously reported, a Florida woman was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, after authorities alleged she fired shots outside the Beverly Hills home where Rocky, Rihanna, their three children, and several family members and staff were present. No one was injured in the incident.

“It was f**ked up,” he said. “Somebody attempted at [harming] me and my family.” The experience, he stated, altered his sense of normalcy and reminded him how quickly peace can disappear. “It took away a lot of peace and happiness of being able to just be free. I don’t want to be robbed of my peace and joy.”

Why A$AP Rocky calls this era a reemergence

Although the “F**kin’ Problems” hitmaker remains focused on music, fashion and film, he described this stage of his life as less about proving himself and more about growth. “A little bit of evolution and time,” he said when asked what separates the current version of himself from the artist who emerged in the early 2010s. “Back then, I was solidifying my spot in this rap game. And more so than ever now, it’s like it’s a reemergence, revivals, all of that. It’s just ever-going.”

Rocky suggested that time, experience and a greater understanding of balance have shaped his outlook. With a new album and growing family, he appears focused on much bigger things than chasing trends: protecting his peace, staying present and creating art on his own terms.