Key Takeaways

A Florida woman has been charged with 14 felonies, including attempted murder, after allegedly firing shots outside Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home.

Prosecutors confirmed Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, their three children, her mother, and staff were inside during the incident and no one was injured.

Authorities arrested the suspect about 30 minutes after the 911 call and her arraignment is scheduled for March 25.

The Florida woman accused of opening fire outside Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home could face life behind bars after being charged with 14 felony counts. On Tuesday (March 10), Ivanna Ortiz was hit with one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

During a news conference, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman revealed that Rihanna was inside the home during the incident, along with A$AP Rocky, their three children — RZA, Riot, and Rocki Mayers — the singer’s mother, and other staff members. “Opening fire in any populated neighborhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk, and will be fully prosecuted,” he said.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence will not be tolerated in our community. Such shooters will find their next destination to be our jails and prisons,” Hochman added. Ortiz is expected to be arraigned on March 25, and her bail has been set at $1.8 million.

What to know about Ivanna Ortiz’s charges and the shooting she’s accused of carrying out

As noted earlier, Ortiz faces three counts of firing at an inhabited dwelling. Authorities allege the 35-year-old fired shots toward Rihanna’s home, an Airstream trailer on the property, and a neighboring residence. Notably, two people were inside that nearby house, which accounts for two of the 10 assault-with-a-semiautomatic-firearm charges. If convicted on all charges, Ortiz could spend life in prison.

The incident was first reported around 1:21 p.m. Sunday (March 8), when neighbors spotted a woman driving a white Tesla along the street leading to Rihanna’s property. Inside the vehicle, investigators later found an AR-15-style rifle, spent casings, and a blonde wig, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed during a meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners.

Hochman also noted that Rihanna and Rocky were inside the aforementioned trailer at the time though fortunately they were not harmed. About 30 minutes after the initial 911 call, police tracked down the suspect at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, where she was taken into custody.

What authorities know so far about Ivanna Ortiz’s motive in the shooting

Although Ortiz has been formally charged, Hochman kept several details under wraps, primarily because they’re still under active investigation. He declined to confirm exactly where any of the bullets landed, how long Ortiz had spent in California prior to the incident, or whether she had any specific motivation or personal connection to the ANTI singer.

That being said, it’s worth noting that shortly after Ortiz’s arrest, multiple videos surfaced online showing her making derogatory remarks about Rihanna. “Law enforcement will be looking at any videos on social media and any additional evidence that they can uncover to both understand her motivation and why she did these particular acts,” Hochman told reporters.