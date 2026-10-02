Image Image Credit Ralph Bavaro / NBC via Getty Images Image Alt Actress Anne Hathaway wears an OG Anunoby jersey during an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Sept. 30, 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jimmy Fallon had something special from OG Anunoby for Anne Hathaway and her baby during her “Tonight Show” appearance.

The gift built on Hathaway’s 2024 courtside moment with Anunoby and her joking reputation as a Knicks good luck charm.

Hathaway chose another Knicks championship over another Oscar during the show’s “Best Thing Ever” game.

Anne Hathaway’s love for the New York Knicks runs deep — apparently even deeper than her love for winning Oscars.

During a Wednesday (Sept. 30) night appearance on “The Tonight Show,” the Brooklyn native received a surprise from one of her favorite basketball players, OG Anunoby. Host Jimmy Fallon presented the pregnant actress with a jersey signed by the forward, along with a basket of Knicks gear for her new baby. Anunoby also included a card that read, “Congrats. All my best.”

Hathaway’s reaction showed just how much the gift meant to her. “Are you serious? Oh my… Hold on,” she exclaimed before immediately putting on the jersey.

Anne Hathaway chooses Knicks championship in game of "Best Thing Ever"

Later, Fallon put Hathaway’s Knicks loyalty to the ultimate test during a game of “Best Thing Ever.” When asked to choose between winning another Oscar or seeing New York capture another championship, the Academy Award winner struggled — but only briefly. “I… I… OK…,” she stumbled before picking another Knicks title, according to Variety.

She added, “I’m actually, like, the way my nervous system is reacting to that choice is really intense.”

The Princess Diaries star's answer adds another chapter to her growing history with the franchise. She was even jokingly labeled a Knicks good luck charm after The Devil Wears Prada 2, which premiered back in May, featured her character interacting with Karl-Anthony Towns at a Hamptons gathering. The Knicks then went on a 13-game winning streak before losing Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 8.

What happened between Anne Hathaway and OG Anunoby courtside?

Of course, Hathaway and Anunoby already had their own memorable Knicks moment. In November 2024, the actress and her son Jack Shulman were sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden as New York faced the Chicago Bulls. While chasing the ball, the NBA star came flying toward their seats before stopping himself near the pair. Some of Jack’s snacks went flying, but no one was hurt.

Instead of being shaken up, Hathaway was thrilled. “I almost got crashed into last night. I always wanted that to happen! Thanks, OG,” she said in an Instagram video captioned, “Bucket-list moment.” Anunoby eventually joined the fun in her comments with a simple response: “You're welcome.”

Now, nearly two years after their courtside encounter, Hathaway has a signed jersey, Knicks gear waiting for her new baby and absolutely no question about where her basketball loyalty stands.