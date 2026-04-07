Image Image Credit Josh Chadwick / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt American basketball player Angel Reese looks on at Courtside on February 06, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Angel Reese said Rihanna is her dream guest for her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” after filming in Barbados.

The two previously met at the 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards (FNAA), where Reese expressed interest in working together.

Reese’s 2026 includes a Victoria’s Secret campaign, a WNBA trade to the Atlanta Dream, and new Reebok releases.

Angel Reese is having one amazing year, to say the least. On Tuesday (April 7), the WNBA star teased her debut campaign with Victoria’s Secret, having previously walked the lingerie giant’s runway last year.

Ahead of its official release on Wednesday (April 8), Reese spoke with ELLE about shooting in Barbados and how it inspired her “dream guest” of choice for “Unapologetically Angel.” Not surprisingly, that special someone is Bajan superstar Rihanna.

“So far, my guests have been amazing. Just continuing to have as many unapologetic people on there,” Reese said when asked who she’d love to have on the show down the road. “Since I’m in Barbados, Rihanna would be a dream guest.”

She continued, “But I do have some good guests coming up, so I’m excited to continue to build these relationships. I think it’s really important to be that culture barrier and understand how culture and sports collaborate with each other.” Check out the campaign teaser below.

Have Angel Reese and Rihanna met before?

Funnily enough, Reese and RiRi have actually crossed paths before. The two attended 2024’s Footwear News Achievement Awards, where the basketball star accepted the Style Influencer of the Year honors.

In a clip Reese shared to her Instagram Stories that night, she posed alongside the “Diamonds” singer. “I want to work with you one day," she told Rihanna, who responded, “Let’s do it… I’m always ready.” Who knows exactly when that’ll happen, but hopefully sooner rather than later.

As REVOLT previously covered, Reese has already hosted a number of extraordinary guests on “Unapologetically Angel,” including Shaquille O’Neal, Speedy Morman, DiJonai Carrington, and Latto, just to name a few.

On and off the court, Angel Reese’s big 2026 keeps getting bigger

Like we mentioned earlier, Reese is already having an incredible run, and the WNBA season doesn’t even tip off until May. On Monday (April 6), it was announced she’d been traded from the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream. It was a decision met with tons of praise from basketball fans and her celebrity supporters alike.

Meanwhile, her signature shoe with Reebok has been rolling out one colorway after another. We can’t wait to see what the rest of 2026 has in store for Reese!