Image Image Credit Steph Chambers / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky looks on during the game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 05, 2024 in Seattle, Washington Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Chicago received first-round picks in 2027 and 2028 in exchange for Angel Reese, with Atlanta also gaining second-round swap rights for 2028.

The move follows a season that included a brief suspension, public comments about roster upgrades, and a back injury that sidelined her late.

Reese joins a Dream roster featuring Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray after tying for the league lead in double-doubles last season.

The WNBA’s free agency period began on Monday (April 6), and with that, the league’s teams wasted zero time getting to work. One of the first big surprises was Angel Reese being traded to the Atlanta Dream after wrapping up her sophomore season with the Chicago Sky.

“This trade is designed to achieve roster balance and represents a great opportunity for all parties,” Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a press statement, per ESPN. “Angel has achieved many record-breaking milestones in her first two years in the WNBA and has been a competitive force for the Sky. We are thankful for her many important contributions to this league and this game, and we know she will continue to have a big impact on the court and beyond.”

As part of the deal, the Sky received a first-round pick for both 2027 and 2028, while the Dream was given second-round swap rights for the latter year. Taking to social media, Reese excitedly wrote, “An Angel’s DREAM. ATL, WHAT UP?!” The caption was accompanied by photos of herself in the team’s red-and-white No. 5 jersey.

See the “Unapologetically Angel” host’s post below.

Why Angel Reese’s exit from the Chicago Sky isn’t a total shock

For anyone who followed Reese last season, the star forward’s trade doesn’t come as a total surprise. Last September, she was suspended for the first half of a game over what the team described as “detrimental” comments after saying she might have to “move in a different direction” if the Sky didn’t bring in better players.

“I'm not settling for the same s**t we did this year,” she told The Chicago Tribune at the time. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me.” She continued, “I'd like to be here for my career, but if things don't pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what's best for me.”

She later apologized and said her remarks were “taken out of context” during a postgame press conference following the Sky’s 88-64 home win over the Connecticut Sun. As many fans will remember, Reese also missed the final games of the 2025 WNBA season because of a back injury.

How does Angel Reese fit with the Atlanta Dream in 2026?

Despite coming off a debatably rough WNBA season, Reese still tied Alyssa Thomas for the league’s most double-doubles at 23 and played a huge role in boosting the Sky’s viewership. There’s little doubt she’ll bring that same energy to Atlanta in May, especially with guards like Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray alongside her. Here’s to a new chapter!