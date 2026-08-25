Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese reacts during a WNBA game in Atlanta, GA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Angel Reese set both the WNBA single-game and single-season rebounding records in a win over the Sparks.

Reese turned the “Mebounds” nickname into a brand, launching merchandise and signature sneakers.

Her accomplishments highlight a new era of influence for players combining performance with branding.

Angel Reese gave “Mebounds” a whole new meaning.

The Atlanta Dream star broke two WNBA rebounding records in the same game Monday night (Aug. 24), pulling down 26 boards during a 78-71 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Reese finished with 11 points, three assists, and three steals as Atlanta completed an undefeated four-game West Coast road trip.

Her 26 rebounds surpassed the previous WNBA single-game record of 24 set by Chamique Holdsclaw while playing for the Washington Mystics in 2003.

Reese also entered the league’s single-season record book. Her 20th rebound of the night gave her 452 for the season, moving her past A’ja Wilson’s previous record of 451 from 2024. By the final buzzer, Reese pushed the new mark to 458 rebounds with six regular-season games remaining.

“Anything that goes up is mine,” Reese said while discussing her rebounding mentality after the game.

Despite the joke that helped inspire the “Mebounds” moniker, the overwhelming majority of Reese’s record-setting haul did not come on the offensive glass: Of her 26 rebounds on Monday, 18 were defensive and eight were offensive.

“Mebounds” went from internet jab to Angel Reese's brand

As REVOLT previously reported, "Mebounds" originated as an online jab from critics who mocked Reese for collecting rebounds following some of her own missed shots. Instead of distancing herself from the nickname, Reese embraced it, moved to trademark the term, and launched a merchandise collection bearing the name in June 2025.

The move ultimately became profitable. Months later, Reese revealed on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast that the Mebounds merchandise earned her “six figures-plus.” She also expanded the branding to her footwear partnership with Reebok, releasing an all-pink “Mebounds” colorway of her Angel Reese 1 signature sneaker alongside the “Diamond Dust” and “Receipts Ready” editions.