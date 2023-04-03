Image Image Credit Michael Reaves / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Angel Reese is flipping the script on online hate with her new “MeBounds” clothing line. Dropping just days after her historic WNBA triple-double, the Chicago Sky star unveiled a collection of hoodies, shirts, trucker hats, and a beanie stamped with the now-iconic phrase. The power play is about more than fashion, it’s a statement against cyberbullying.

A portion of the merchandise proceeds will benefit the Angel C. Reese Foundation. The funds will “help fight cyberbullying, raise awareness, and create safe online spaces for the next generation. Because every rebound—and every MeBound—is power reclaimed,” said the organization in an Instagram post. In the comments, a fan exclaimed, “This is how you take back your power!” A second supporter wrote, “Just when I thought I couldn’t root any harder for you. Keep trailblazing!” A third person said, “Laughing all the way to the bank. Let’s go, Angel.”

Reese launched the foundation in 2023. The mission is to empower girls and young women and to create resources to help them excel in underrepresented groups. A top priority is creating equitable opportunities in education, financial literacy, sports, and other areas.

The new drop comes four days after the WNBA All-Star hopeful became the second-youngest WNBA star to record atriple-double. The Louisiana State alum put up 11 points, 11 assists, and 13 rebounds during the Sky’s game against the Connecticut Sun on June 15. At 23 years old, Reese is only second to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who scored 20 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds against the Chicago team on May 18.

The 2023 NCAA Champion caught wind of the term “MeBounds” when critics attempted to highlight the fact that some of her rebounds were from her own missed shots. Instead of being bothered by the slight, Reese pulled a power move and trademarked it. “Whoever came up with the MeBounds thing, y’all ate that up because MeBounds, rebounds… anything that comes off that board, it’s mine. It’s mine. And a brand? That’s six figures right there. Whoever came up with that, the trolling, I love when y’all do it ‘cause the ideas be good,” she said in a TikTok video. The athlete also mentioned that “statistically, all the rebounds that I get aren’t always just mine,” but the records she sets will always be hers.

The Chi-Town Barbie isn’t just stacking stats; She’s building a legacy on and off of the court. With “MeBounds,” she’s turning internet noise into real-world change, proving that even missed shots are a chance to rise higher and bring others with her.