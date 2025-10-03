Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese attends the "A House Of Dynamite" Red Carpet during the 63rd New York Film Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Angel Reese’s MeBounds merch line, inspired by online trolling, has already earned six figures.

She trademarked the phrase “MeBounds” and turned it into a brand after it was used to mock her rebounding style.

On her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Reese also shared her excitement about acting in A House of Dynamite and hopes to work with Taraji P. Henson.

Angel Reese got the last laugh on her haters once again. On Thursday (Oct. 2), the WNBA star returned with Season 2 of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast and revealed that her MeBounds merchandise raked in an impressive “six figures-plus.”

"So, the MeBounds — if you know, you know — they tried to clown me for rebounds, and what did I do? I made a bag off of it,” Reese shared about 15 minutes into the premiere episode. “Six figures-plus, thank you."

During her second season in the W, Reese had taken a lot of heat on social media for missing shots and grabbing her own offensive rebounds, which ultimately led to her trademarking “MeBounds.” In June, she launched her clothing line of the same name, with the debut collection arriving with sweatshirts, T-shirts, trucker hats and more items featuring the phrase.

On top of that, the Chicago Sky power forward later carried it over as the all-pink colorway of her Reebok Angel Reese 1’s. “So, y'all can try again, because I do need an idea for some more colorways, so just keep it coming,” she said of the jokes. In addition to MeBounds, the unisex sneaker notably dropped in an all-white Diamond Dust and a black-and-white Receipts Ready.

Later in the episode, Reese discussed her latest venture: acting. She recently appeared in the Idris Elba–led A House of Dynamite, which made its international debut on Friday (Oct. 3). The political thriller is expected to make its way to Netflix on Oct. 24. In the meantime, the basketball star opened up about her feature film debut.

“My little acting part in there was really cool, and I really do want to get into acting during my career and then also after my career. But that experience was really fun,” she shared. However, the Maryland native also admitted that “those days are long,” even for “the little part” she had. “I can’t imagine filming a full movie,” she added.

That being said, fans can expect to see Reese in her “acting bag” again. She’s already popped up in music videos like Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor Again,” but the basketball star says she wants to keep pushing further. “An actor I’d be interested in working with and would love to be in a movie with is Taraji P. Henson,” she said. The “Empire” actress, like Reese, also hails from the DMV.

Watch the full episode of “Unapologetically Angel” below.