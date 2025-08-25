Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Alonzo Arnold attends the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If there’s one thing Alonzo Arnold is going to do, it’s break the internet. Whether it’s to see his “lace where?” hairstyling work or his ever-bold fashion looks, a lot of eyes are going to tune in to whatever he posts. He entered the beauty industry as a hairstylist back in 2013 and worked hard to perfect his craft, eventually catching the attention of major stars like Cardi B, Tamar Braxton, Kehlani, Keke Palmer, and many more. He even made his debut on national television in a Season 10 episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and was invited to the “Cowboy Carter Tour” as a Cécred partner. On top of finding such success as a celebrity hairstylist, wig maker, and entrepreneur, he also started making waves online for his fierce, unique style — especially in some Chanel or Dior. Check out just a few of his best fits below.

1. Channeling Nicki

If anyone was questioning how Arnold feels about Nicki Minaj, this post surely made it clear. Covered toe to neck in a pink, animal print bodysuit with a matching pink wig, he fully committed to the Pinkprint vibes. He captioned it, “Is this the thanks that I get for putting you [b**ches] ON?!” as a flex not only on Nicki’s behalf, but likely his own as well. The confidence is justified!

2. Sending a message

The day before the 2024 presidential election, he let everyone know where he stands. Since his Kamala Harris t-shirt hadn’t arrived yet, he had to repurpose a Barack Obama one. But the message was still very much received regardless.

3. Words to live by

Arnold gets a massive amount of love from his followers and clients, but, of course, there are still haters out there. Whether it’s people accusing him of trying to “trick” men or people trying to “out” him as a man, he is blocking it out. No matter what negativity he faces, the non-binary star has never been shy about or hidden his identity. “Do whatever you want, no one gives a f**k,” was a message to everyone to just be yourself, because the comments are irrelevant.

4. Flawless feathers

The caption said it all on this one, “Not addressing nobody. Just simply out dressing them.” Donned in a feather fit courtesy of The Ivy Showroom, he showed a little leg and a lot of confidence. The designer belt and fingerwave hair were accents to the main course, making the look a 100% full meal.

5. Double CCs

Chanel and Arnold have a love/more love relationship, no hate included. He showed the internet that if you got it like that, you can wear designer from your ankles to your hair. The caption, “What’s better than one Chanel, two!” was funny, but try to count exactly how many Chanel pieces are actually in this photo.

6. The body-ody-ody

This fit definitely had some heads turning. The black and pink two-piece was a bold, daring look that very few could pull off. Luckily for us, he knew he was the person for the job. “Just showing up and BODY-ing s**t,” he wrote in the caption. No lies were told.

7. Those red boots

Trends come and go, so this fashion pro won’t miss an opportunity to make his mark before everyone is on to the next. When the infamous MSCHF Big Red Boot got popular, the celebrity hairstylist made a look and then made a joke, saying he was on his way to kick a door in with the comically large shoes. The red fit was a slay, and a reminder that fashion is supposed to be fun.

8. Grunge baddie

For this look, Arnold went more on the edgy, grunge side of fashion. In a revealing black one-piece with matching studded accessories and shoes, he showed he isn’t afraid to take fashion risks. The caption, “You don’t have to be everyone’s cup of tea. Be gasoline, set that s**t on fire!” was a call to action to do that thing you’ve been too scared to do.

9. Chanel turns country

This Cowboy Carter-coded Chanel look was an absolute slay. He may be called the “Beyoncé of Bundles,” but here he looked like he might be headed to a lookalike contest. Plus, the caption, “Close your legs to married men,” was a hilarious nod to former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes.

10. Marlboro mood

Shark boots took the fashion world by storm, so of course, Arnold had to take the trend and take it up a notch. The Marlboro jacket, sleek bottoms, and black gloves nicely accented the star of the show: the boots. It was a smooth, effortlessly cool vibe all put together.

11. Censored

As one of the Atlanta native’s more revealing looks, this one really shut the internet down. It was giving body, blonde, and better than the haters. “Sending W2s out to every b**ch that was in my business this year,” was a very fitting caption.

12. Skatepark chic

“America’s Next Top Model” is missing one of its contestants. If this were an ad, we wouldn’t know if we were supposed to want to buy the bag, the shirt, or the hair because Arnold makes it all look so good. Plus, peep the skate-inspired shoes.

13. The richest auntie

We know Arnold loves to be dripped out in luxury and designer, but he also knows how to wear them well. He can go loud and wild, but he can also go classic. The caption perfectly described the vibe of this look: “The one rich auntie that give they nieces and nephews $1,000 for every A on [their] report card.”

14. Peep the details

Yes, that’s a tail. Yes, that’s a booty purse. Yes, that’s a belt loop on the sunglasses. We aren’t even sure how, but there seems to be no look that Arnold can’t pull off. The look is not only iconic and unique, it’s indescribable.

15. Pride but make it fierce

Arnold is openly non-binary and asexual, representing parts of the LGBTQIA+ community that don’t get as much acknowledgement. So, of course, he is going to showcase his identity in his own way — with fashion. “If pride was a look,” he wrote in the caption.

16. Green goddess

As a beautiful, successful, talented, and stylish person, there are a lot of haters out there who are jealous of him. But, he is “One of none,” as the caption says, so there’s no point in trying to compare or compete. Even when the naysayers are “green with envy,” he shows them that he can do that better, too.

17. Alonzo for president

He stepped into his entrepreneurial bag for this look. It’s giving he’s the boss, no further questions. Set with the backdrop of a luxurious mansion, the sparkling blazer dress, bob hairstyle, and Louboutins were an absolute slay.

18. Purrr

We’re not sure where he was wearing this Lil’ Kim-coded fit to, but we know it turned some heads on the way. You’ve seen fur, but have you ever seen it done like this? We doubt it. The body is tea, the hair is slayed, and the look is unforgettable.