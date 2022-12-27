Image Image Credit Christina House / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Luka Dončić Image Size landscape-medium Image Position bottom

Luka Dončić made headlines over being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, though the European phenom has taken the NBA by storm since entering the league in 2018. The former Dallas Mavericks leader captivates fans with his elite court vision, clutch performances, and ability to dominate games like a seasoned veteran. Whether he’s putting up triple-doubles with ease or making jaw-dropping stepback threes, he plays with a confidence and skill level rarely seen in the NBA. Behind the flashy passes and scoring explosions, there is a lot more to Dončić’s journey than meets the eye. Check out these 9 facts to learn more about the man behind the accolades.

1. He was playing pro basketball at just 13 years old

Before Dončić was lighting up the NBA, he was already competing against grown men in Europe. At just 13 years old, he signed with Real Madrid’s youth academy, one of the most prestigious basketball programs in the world. By 16, he was making his pro debut in the Spanish ACB League, becoming the youngest player to ever suit up for the team. While most players his age were still in high school, Dončić was already playing against elite-level competition, preparing him for the physicality of the NBA. His early exposure to the pro game gave him a basketball IQ beyond his years.

2. He won MVP of the EuroLeague at just 19 years old

By the time Dončić arrived in the NBA, he had already accomplished more than most players ever will overseas. In 2018, he led Real Madrid to a EuroLeague championship and was named EuroLeague MVP—all at the age of 19. To put that into perspective, some of the greatest European players of all time never won that award. Winning MVP in Europe’s toughest league before he could legally drink in the U.S. shows just how special he is. His ability to dominate against professionals at such a young age silenced any doubts about whether his game would translate to the NBA.

3. His stepback three is statistically one of the most unstoppable shots in the NBA

His signature move — the stepback three-pointer — is one of the most unguardable shots in basketball. According to NBA analytics, Dončić consistently ranks among the league leaders in stepback three efficiency, making it nearly impossible for defenders to contest. The move has become his go-to weapon, especially in clutch moments. Whether he’s hitting buzzer-beaters over defenders or torching teams with deep-range daggers, his stepback is already legendary. The combination of his size, footwork, and confidence makes this shot one of the most dangerous in today’s game.

4. He grew up idolizing LeBron James

Dončić didn’t just randomly start playing like an all-time great — he studied the best to ever do it. Growing up in Slovenia, he idolized LeBron James and said he was his favorite player in a 2018 press conference. It seemed fate intervened years later in 2025 when he was traded to the Lakers playing alongside James.

5. He can speak in four languages

He’s a multilingual king. He speaks Slovenian, Spanish, Serbian, and English, making him one of the most well-rounded international stars in the NBA. His ability to communicate in multiple languages makes him a natural leader on and off the court, allowing him to connect with teammates and coaches from diverse backgrounds. Whether he’s trash-talking in Spanish or calling plays in English, his linguistic skills set him apart.

6. He loves gaming

He's also an avid gamer. ESPN reported he reached a top 500 ranking in Overwatch 2 in 2024. He surprised others while playing the game by telling them he plays for the Dallas Mavericks. This love for gaming connects him with fans, especially those within Gen Z who value the intersection of sports and gaming culture. His relatable persona resonates with fans, showing that even superstars have passions outside of their primary sport.

7. He once had a 60-point triple-double

On December 27, 2022, he pulled off one of the most jaw-dropping stat lines in NBA history, recording 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists against the New York Knicks. It tied the record for the highest-scoring triple double and proved his talent is generational.

8. He is the second ever European player to win NBA Rookie of the Year

Dončić made an immediate impact in the NBA after being drafted third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018, before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. His rookie season was nothing short of spectacular, as he averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, quickly earning him the NBA Rookie of the Year award. This achievement marked him as the second European player (behind Pau Gasol) and sixth not born in the U.S. to win the honor.

9. He is already being considered one of the best international players of all time

Dončić is only in his mid-20s, but he’s already being talked about as one of the greatest international players ever. With his mix of dominance, versatility, and winning pedigree, he’s being compared to legends like Dirk Nowitzki, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. If he continues on this trajectory, he could retire as the greatest European player in NBA history.

Dončić is a once-in-a-generation talent redefining what it means to be an international player in the NBA. His ability to dominate games, shatter records, and entertain fans makes him one of the most exciting players to watch. From his unreal stepback threes to his record-setting performances, he continues to prove why he’s built differently.