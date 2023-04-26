Image Image Credit Catherine Steenkeste / Getty Images Image Alt Brittney Griner Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In 2024, women's basketball reached new heights, delivering unforgettable performances and historic achievements across the WNBA, NCAA and the Olympics. From record-breaking games to team triumphs, this year showcased the relentless talent and passion of female athletes.

Women’s basketball not only showcased exceptional skill in 2024 but also highlighted the profound impact ballers have on society. Angel Reese, Brittney Griner, JuJu Watkins and Jonquel Jones, among others, not only came out on top, but established their legacies in the sport. Check out REVOLT’s list as a testament to the resilience, talent and advocacy of women in basketball. Here are the top nine moments that defined the year.

1. Angel Reese sets records as a WNBA rookie

Image Image Credit Geoff Stellfox / Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Angel Reese was selected as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and made a significant impact with the Chicago Sky. She broke the league’s single-season rebounding record and became the first player in the association’s history to have three consecutive games of 20 or more rebounds. She led in total rebounds per game (11.4) and offensive rebounds per game (4.8), earning her a spot in the 2024 WNBA All-Stars, where she became the first rookie to have a double-double.

Off the court, Reese became a part-owner of the DC Power Football Club, a women's professional soccer team, further demonstrating her commitment to elevating women's sports. Reese's multifaceted involvement underscores her dedication to empowering young people and promoting equality in sports and society.

2. U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team wins gold at the 2024 Olympics

Image Image Credit Matthew Stockman / Getty Images Image Alt U.S. Women's National Basketball Team Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The U.S. Women's National Basketball Team continued its dominance by securing the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In a thrilling final, the group narrowly defeated host nation France with a score of 67-66. A'ja Wilson led the U.S. with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, earning her the tournament's MVP award. This victory marked the U.S. women's eighth consecutive Olympic gold, further solidifying their legacy in international basketball.

3. South Carolina Gamecocks’ historic undefeated season

Image Image Credit Sean Rayford / Getty Images Image Alt Bree Hall Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Under head coach Dawn Staley, the South Carolina Gamecocks completed an undefeated season in 2024, capturing the NCAA women’s basketball title. The team’s success was built on the stellar skills of Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke, who dominated on both ends of the floor. This historic season marked the Gamecocks as one of the greatest college basketball teams of all time, capping off their perfect record with a national championship victory.

4. Caitlin Clark’s historic NCAA tournament performance

Image Image Credit Matthew Holst / Getty Images Image Alt Caitlin Clark Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Caitlin Clark once again made headlines during the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament with a performance for the ages. Clark, who has become the face of women’s college basketball, led Iowa to the Final Four while averaging over 30 points per game. Her performance solidified her place in NCAA history as one of the most dominant players the sport has ever seen.

5. The most viewed women’s basketball game in WNBA history

Image Image Credit Elsa / Getty Images Image Alt MVP Jonquel Jones Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The 2024 WNBA Finals Game 4 became the most viewed women’s basketball match in history, breaking viewership records and showcasing the growing popularity of the sport. The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx delivered an unforgettable game, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the very end. The event’s success was a testament to the increasing mainstream appeal of women’s sports.

6. Brittney Griner’s dominance following her detainment in Russia

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Getty Images Image Alt Brittney Griner Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Brittney Griner made her highly anticipated return to the basketball court in 2023 following her detainment in Russia. The Phoenix Mercury star was welcomed back with open arms, and her triumphant return marked a powerful moment in her career. Griner's resilience and determination were both on full display as she rejoined her team, and her performance proved that she had not missed a beat. In the 2024 WNBA regular season, Griner averaged 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, showcasing her scoring ability and presence in the paint. Continuing to witness her comeback was one of the most emotional moments for fans of women's basketball this year.

7. New York Liberty’s first WNBA Championship

Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY / GC Images Image Alt New York Liberty players celebrate winning the WNBA championship Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In October, the New York Liberty secured their first WNBA championship, ending a 51-year professional basketball title drought for New York City. They triumphed over the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling Game 5 that went into overtime, with a final score of 67-62. Jonquel Jones was named Finals MVP, averaging 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game throughout the series. This victory not only marked a significant milestone for the franchise but also revitalized the city's basketball legacy. The championship was celebrated by fans across New York, symbolizing a new era of success for the Liberty.

8. JuJu Watkins’ meteoric rise

Image Image Credit Steph Chambers / Getty Images Image Alt JuJu Watkins Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

JuJu Watkins made waves as a sophomore guard for the USC Trojans. In November, she became the fastest player in the franchise’s history to reach 1,000 career points, achieving this milestone in just 38 games, two fewer than Clark. In addition to her on-court achievements, Watkins has expanded her influence by becoming the first NCAA athlete to receive her own Funko Pop! collectible figure, highlighting her growing popularity and impact on the sport.

9. The impact of women’s basketball on social justice movements

Image Image Credit Michael A. McCoy / Getty Images Image Alt Natasha Cloud and Bradley Beal Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

WNBA players continued their tradition of activism, leveraging their platforms to address critical social justice issues. They wore "Black Lives Matter" and "Say Her Name" slogans on warm-up gear and uniforms, honoring victims of police violence. The league's Social Justice Council, led by players like Layshia Clarendon, DeWanna Bonner, Alysha Clark, Breanna Stewart and Brianna Turner, focused on timely societal issues, including voting rights.

Additionally, players have been vocal advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, with teams endorsing candidates who support these causes. These actions underscore the WNBA's ongoing commitment to social justice, demonstrating that the influence of women in basketball extends beyond the court to effect meaningful change.