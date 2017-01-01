Image Image Credit The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brittany’s Record Shop Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In an era where digital music often dominates, independent record stores continue to thrive as vibrant cultural hubs, particularly within the Black community. These Black-owned vinyl shops feature a wide range of albums, from modern Hip Hop and reggae to classic jazz and soul, and they also honor the rich musical legacy that has shaped our cultural environment. Each shop featured embodies a unique spirit, fostering a sense of connection and belonging among music lovers while supporting local artists.

Join us as we explore seven of the best Black-owned record shops across the country, where vinyl enthusiasts can discover hidden gems and experience the warmth of analog sound.

1. Brittany’s Record Shop in Cleveland, Ohio

Brittany's Record Shop, known as "The Little Shop That Won't Stop," specializes in Hip Hop, reggae, soul and jazz. Founded in 2017 by DJ and producer Brittany "Red-I" Benton, the store celebrates diverse musical genres and serves as a cultural hub for music lovers across Cleveland. Benton also encourages local DJs to use vinyl, which creates an authentic atmosphere that values curated music over typical song requests and fosters a deeper appreciation for the art of music.

2. Black Star Vinyl in Brooklyn, New York

Formerly known as Halsey & Lewis Records, Black Star Vinyl is a beloved Black-owned record shop in Brooklyn, New York. It offers an eclectic selection of jazz, soul, funk, rock and Hip Hop. Owned by Martin Brewer and Sonya Farrell, the store features a welcoming, vintage-inspired atmosphere where knowledgeable staff help customers explore both classical and contemporary sounds. Based in Bedford–Stuyvesant, the shop has become a hub for the community. It frequently hosts live events and gatherings while supporting local artists and fostering a sense of connection among music lovers.

3. JB’s Record Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia

JB's Record Lounge began as a basement filled with records and friends. What started as a quarterly crate-digging party has blossomed into a beloved community, boasting around 13,000 vinyl pieces and a variety of turntables. Known for its diverse collection — a mix of jazz, soul, funk, and Hip Hop — the thriving shop also hosts live DJ sets and listening parties to celebrate Atlanta's vibrant music culture, support local artists and honor the city's rich musical heritage.

4. Home Rule (HR) Records in Washington, D.C.

Founded by musician, entrepreneur and Howard University alum Charvis Campbell, Home Rule Records is nestled in the heart of Washington, D.C. The vibrant shop boasts a carefully curated selection that caters to both seasoned collectors and new enthusiasts. Campbell's commitment to preserving and sharing Black music culture is evident in every facet of HR Records, from the diverse records on display to the community events held in the space — including live DJ sets and listening sessions that celebrate the capital city’s rich musical history. The store has also welcomed several celebrity visitors; in May, Vice President Kamala Harris famously picked up jazz records from the store, and the Washington Wizards’ Marvin Bagley lll even held a photoshoot there, according to the shop’s Instagram.

5. Re-Runz Records in Orlando, Florida

Re-Runz Records, located in Orlando, Florida, is renowned for its commitment to selling all genres of music, including classic rock, soul, funk, Hip Hop, disco, country, reggae, Latin music and gospel. Its owner, lifelong music enthusiast and Southern Soul Blues Radio operator Ed Smith, has been collecting music since 1974. His extensive background as a DJ, musician and independent record label co-owner enriches the shop's atmosphere, fostering a sense of community and encouraging the exploration of diverse musical genres. The store itself offers a carefully curated selection of vintage and contemporary vinyl that attracts collectors and music lovers alike.

6. Fivespace in San Diego, California

Based in San Diego, Fivespace specializes in Hip Hop and rap. With a deep selection of vinyl and cassettes, the shop offers music enthusiasts the chance to dig through a diverse range of titles or special-order rare records they've been searching for. The beloved record store serves as a haven for music lovers, celebrating Hip Hop’s rich culture in an inviting space.

7. DBS Sounds in Riverdale, Georgia

Established by Tobago Benito in 1994, DBS Sounds has an amazing array of new and used records on vinyl and CDs from a variety of genres, such as jazz, reggae, R&B, Hip Hop and more. Located in Riverdale, Georgia, the dynamic independent Black-owned record store is well-known for having one of the best reggae record departments in the Atlanta area. In addition to having a large selection, the shop frequently hosts artist signings and release parties, which creates a vibrant sense of community. Well-known musicians, such as Gunna and Kehlani, have previously held events there.