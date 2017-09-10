Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt James Avery and Will Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A strong male lead comes in the form of various titles; it could be a father, a grandfather or even a role model from the community.

But on our favorite shows, some of the most memorable and impactful representations come in the form of uncles. These men fill voids for some of TV's most iconic characters — especially when patriarch figures are absent.

The uncles who make us laugh, provoke thought or simply keep us entertained are more than the family members who occasionally stop by or put money in their nieces and nephews' pockets — they make a lasting impact.

There are plenty of examples of those types of uncles on TV, but REVOLT has compiled a list of the most prominent ones. See who made the cut below:

1. Uncle Philip Banks from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

Legendary actor James Avery is the iconic and quintessential image of an admirable patriarch. Philip Banks’ well-respected career as a judge and attorney make him a hallmark character of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and the epitome of a male role model for his nephew Will Smith.

When the Philadelphia basketball player moves to live with his rich family members in one of Los Angeles’ coveted suburban enclaves, the father of four works to integrate Will into the household with the help of his wife, Vivian Banks, and lessen the void that had been left by his nephew’s absent father, Lou Smith. From the life lessons to the refuge he provides for Will, when the pain of his father’s abandonment became too much to bear, Uncle Phil is always there.

2. Uncle Philip Banks from “Bel-Air”

When it comes to making sure his nephew has the best chance of defying the odds stacked against young Black men, this version of Uncle Phil is more than willing to get his hands dirty. In the “Bel-Air” series, the esteemed LA attorney (Adrian Holmes) puts his career and reputation on the line when he calls in a favor to get his nephew out of jail in Philadelphia. This happens when both his son and Will are involved in a teen party scandal, and again when Will’s hoop dreams get Phil wrapped up in an extortion scheme.

But even when Phil’s doubts about Will adapting to the Bel-Air lifestyle become heavy, he never turns his back on the teen. Instead, he gives him sound advice from a father, reminds him of his potential and helps set him up to live whatever his wildest dreams may be.

3. Uncle Tommy Egan from “Power”

In “Power,” Tommy Egan takes on double duty as godfather and uncle to James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s three kids. He is especially close to the drug kingpin and nightclub owner’s son, Tariq James St. Patrick. While the narcotics industry provides the St. Patrick family with a lavish lifestyle, Tommy remains steadfast in reiterating Ghost’s message that it is a path Tariq does not need to explore.

However, defiance and resentment ultimately lead the teenager to tune out his uncle and father’s advice. As the franchise moves into “Power Book II: Ghost,” the relationship between Tommy and Tariq has been evidently severed for good, but fans still recall when their dynamic was different.

When Tommy’s blood nephew, Darnell “D-Mac” McDowell, expresses interests in earning his stripes in the drug game, Tommy goes to great lengths to scare him straight, but his efforts fall short. While he is not a perfect role model, Tommy wants better for those closest to him.

4. Uncle Bernie McCullough from “The Bernie Mac Show”

Bernie McCullough (Bernie Mac) made it known to his nieces, Vanessa and Bryana “Baby Girl” Thomkins, and nephew, Jordan Thomkins, that he is an enforcer of consequences, but he has good reason. After taking in the three children when their mother, his sister, checked herself into rehab for a drug addiction, he learned on the fly that the difference between a delinquent and a law-abiding citizen was the threat of a leather belt and the opportunity to experience life on the other side of instability.

As Uncle Bernie, the comedian hilariously teaches lessons of humility and obedience, often declaring he would bust any of the three kids’ heads until “the white meat shows," though he never takes his punishments to the extreme. His hardened exterior and no-nonsense approach to parenting mostly weakens with Baby Girl, but Vanessa and Jordan also have their share of heartfelt moments with their father figure.

5. Uncle Curtis Payne from “House of Payne”

At first watch, it does not seem likely that Curtis Payne is the depiction of the ideal family man. The firefighter holds tightly onto Southern traditions of the Black patriarch figure being without reproach. He likes to be catered to and regularly makes mockery of relatives, and no, kids are not off limits; if anything, their early-life plights yield even bigger laughs.

However, when push comes to shove, Curtis shows up to protect and help loved ones pick up the pieces when things go awry. Notably, he shows his more compassionate side when lending a hand to his nephew, C.J. Payne, after he and his family fall on hard times — a wife with a drug habit and a burned-down house only being the tip of the iceberg.

6. Uncle Junior King from “The Jamie Foxx Show”

“The Jamie Foxx Show” boasted a cast of talented stars, but when it came to matching laughs, Garrett Morris as Junior King was Jamie Foxx’s equal. In the sitcom, Uncle Junior and his wife, Helen King, welcome their nephew Jamie King (Foxx) onboard as an employee at their King Hotel in Los Angeles.

The bright-eyed aspiring entertainer has a support system in the couple, though his uncle’s guidance often helps him get out of predicaments that he’d rather not involve Aunt Helen in. Sometimes, he is even happy to participate in the hijinks that Jamie finds himself in.