Dozens of notable Black entertainers get their own sitcom. From actors like Jamie Foxx to musicians like Eve, the fictional TV lives of our favorite celebrities kept us smiling during the hard times

Of the talented individuals who were fortunate enough to receive a self-titled show was Bernie Mac. From 2001 to 2006, “The Bernie Mac Show” displayed the comedian as a family man, forced to raise his sister’s children.

There may not have been a live studio audience, but between Bernie’s authentic thoughts during “America” monologues, the kids’ defiant behavior, and each episode’s lesson-filled storyline, the series was a hit within the Black community. With a Primetime Emmy Award and dozens of nominations, “The Bernie Mac Show” effortlessly solidified itself as classic.

But many may wonder what happened to the cast members once the curtain closed? Some stepped out of the spotlight, while others picked up additional hobbies.

Keep reading to discover where their different paths took them.

1. Bernie ‘Mac’ (Bernie Mac)

Before he became one of The Original Kings of Comedy, got his own television show or brought laughter out of millions, Bernie Mac was a young Chicago boy growing up in a harsh environment. Nonetheless, he made his way out.



According to his official website, Bernie worked as a truck driver, restaurant manager, and basketball coach before catching his big break in 1990. After winning a comedy talent show, Russell Simmons invited him to be on “Def Comedy Jam.”



The comic was a phenomenon shortly after that.



He began acting in films in 1992, and became widely known for his roles in Life, The Players Club, Guess Who, Don’t Be a Menace, B.A.P.S., and countless others. Bernie was also in television shows including “Moesha,” “The Wayans Bros.,” and “King of the Hill.”



In addition to acting, Bernie was also an author. In 2001, he wrote “Maybe You Never Cry Again” and “I Ain’t Scared of You: Bernie Mac on How Life Is.”



On August 9, 2008, Bernie Mac, 50, died from complications due to pneumonia. PEOPLE Magazine says he had been hospitalized for weeks before his passing. He left behind his wife Rhonda McCullough and their daughter Je’Niece McCullough.

Rhonda runs the Bernie Mac Foundation, an organization that brings awareness to Sarcoidosis, the disease that ultimately led to her husband’s death.



His final movie appearances were Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Soul Men, and Old Dogs. In 2022, a posthumous book was released by him and his wife. “I Don't Care If You Like Me, I Like Me: Bernie Mac's Daily Motivational,” is an inspirational book to help readers reach their full potential.

2. Wanda (Kellita Smith)

Ahead of her acting career, Kellita Smith attended a school in California founded by the Black Panther Party, worked as a model, and studied political science in college.



Smith had a strong love for theater before tackling TV screens. She appeared in productions like “Tell It Like It Tiz,” “No Place to be Somebody,” and “Feelings” – which won her an NAACP Theatre Award in 1996.



When she decided to take on television roles, she made frequent appearances in sitcoms like “Martin,” “Malcolm & Eddie,” “The Jamie Foxx Show,” and others. Her standout role in “The Bernie Mac Show” led to other opportunities, including movie roles in Roll Bounce and Three Can Play That Game.



While her main genres are comedy and drama, in 2014, Smith became a main character in “Z Nation,” an action series about a zombie virus.



Into the 2020s, she continues working, appearing in films and television shows alike. While she has thousands of social media followers across multiple platforms, she seems to keep a low profile.

3. Jordan (Jeremy Suarez)

Jordan was Bernie’s squeamish nephew who loved pulling pranks and couldn’t stay out of trouble. For five seasons, he emulated the average tween boy who was full of energy.



Before landing that role, Jeremy Suarez had small parts in “Sister, Sister,” “The Wayans Bros.,” “Chicago Hope,” and more. He also had a successful voiceover career, portraying characters in films such as Brother Bear, Fat Albert, and The Proud Family Movie.



After the show wrapped in 2006, the Illinois native picked up other roles before taking a hiatus from the spotlight in 2020. During an interview with Comedy Hype, Suarez revealed that he went back to “regular jobs.” He dabbled in construction work, the food industry, and even worked at AT&T – just like Aunt Wanda did on the show.

The actor stated he intends to go back to Hollywood, but for now, he’s sharing his ordinary life with his followers on social media. From fiddling with guitars to exploring the world, Suarez is enjoying his peace.

4. Vanessa (Camille Winbush)

Born in Culver City, California, Camille Winbush started acting when she was around four years old, appearing in multiple episodes of the television series “Viper.”



Winbush later became known for her role in “Minor Adjustments” and doing voice work in Mother Goose: A Rappin' and Rhymin' Special, “Recess,” and The Tangerine Bear. After scoring a major role in “The Bernie Mac Show,” she expanded her horizons by appearing in films like Everything But a Man in 2016 and Holiday Hideaway in 2022.



Aside from acting, Winbush is also a hobbyist. According to IMDb, she practiced gymnastics for 10 years (which was displayed in the sitcom), plays the piano, and sings. She actually performed “God Bless the Child,” which was featured on “Criminal Minds.”



In 2021, Winbush revealed that she began creating OnlyFans content due to no longer receiving residuals from the show.



While talking to Comedy Hype, she said, “You’re not making the same amount that you were when the show was current, per episode. Twenty years later, those checks are not sustainable for a living. People that are outside of the acting world have no place to speak on it.”

5. Bryana ‘Baby Girl’ (Dee Dee Davis)

Dee Dee Davis got her very first acting role in 2001 when she began portraying Baby Girl on “The Bernie Mac Show.” Throughout the series, she had her television uncle eating out of the palm of her hands.



From there, she scored a few more roles in “Strong Medicine” and “ER” during the 2000s and “Two Degrees” in 2020.



All grown up now, Davis is a mother to Logan and Leia, according to her social media accounts.



She continues to participate in the entertainment sector, as she appeared on “I Can See Your Voice,” a musical game show, in the beginning of 2024. Occasionally, she pops up on podcasts to discuss her time as a childhood star.