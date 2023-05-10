Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 50 Cent Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Pyrotechnics, lights, dancers and good music were not enough to keep all of 50 Cent’s fans entertained during his Las Vegas residency, and he could probably care less. The 2000s Hip Hop titan wrapped up his six-show stint at Planet Hollywood on Saturday (Jan. 4).

The concerts kicked off on Dec. 27, attracting thousands to the strip for the “50 Cent: In Da Club" experience. In October he teased, “My first Vegas residency is going to be an experience[.] You don’t wanna miss this!” in an Instagram post announcing the exclusive stretch of performances.

However, in recent days, as the residency neared its end, several media reports accumulated fan reactions that suggested not everyone was thrilled with the production the G-Unit honcho and his team put together. The noise of critics was not lost on the “I Get Money” emcee, who addressed the uproar during his last show.

A clip circulated on social media shows 50 Cent calling out hecklers’ remarks. “They said the audio was bad,” he began before pivoting to complaints about his lack of variety in his on-stage movements. “I said, ‘B**ch, you supposed to say some s**t like 50 be doing this s**t (bobs hand to music).’ That’s what Imma do! Don’t say the music was bad. F**k all that, man,” he added, being a good sport about the online banter that for once saw him the punchline of jokes.

The 14-time Grammy-nominated hitmaker went on to poke fun at the situation as he playfully asked, “What you thought I was gon’ be out here rollerblading like Usher and s**t? I seen some **it [where] Chris Brown was flying in Africa. I don’t have records that require me to fly in Africa,” he added as the audience laughed.

Three years ago, though, things were much different when 50 Cent surprised Super Bowl halftime show viewers by hanging upside down to perform his most popular single, “In Da Club.” The stunt was a nod to the song’s 2003 music video, where the Jamaica, Queens, lyricist not only appeared upside down but flexed a much younger physique.

In an interview with USA Today, the “Power” co-creator expressed a bit of regret after pulling off the feat. "I think that was a mistake for the Super Bowl," he told the outlet. "Everybody else walked in regular, the songs still went over, and they got the trophy, too. They all won an Emmy. They got the same thing I got, and I had to put myself upside down."

The star-studded show was co-headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. The medley of hits earned the artists an Emmy win for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).